Dubliner celebrates donating ‘gold dust’ blood cells an incredible 315 times

Declan Galligan (58), from Raheny, has been donating blood since he was 18

A Dublin man is celebrating his 315th blood cell donation, something he describes as “gold dust”.

Declan Galligan (58), from Raheny, first began donating blood when he was 18 and his parents ran a local blood clinic. He has kept up those regular donations for nearly 40 years in the hopes of saving a life.

He was then asked if he would like to donate platelets, tiny blood cells which help the blood clot. Platelet donors can donate every month, whereas blood donors can only donate every 90 days.

“I was probably aware of donations and the need for them because my parents were running the mobile clinic,” Mr Galligan said.

“I used to go to Pelican House on Mespil Road to donate blood too. I’d donated 18 pints of blood there and a nurse approached me to ask if I would consider donating platelets.

“I’d no idea what they were at the time. I don’t think an awful lot of people know what they are either.

“They told me it’s for people with cancer or leukaemia. It helps newborn babies fight infection too, they might have a low platelet count. You can donate them every 28 days.

“I got emotional when I was told my platelets were for a newborn baby once. I couldn’t believe I was in a position to help save a baby. As soon as the 28 days are up, I’m in there like a bullet.

“Platelets are like gold dust, they help fight infection, they help burns victims and things like that,” he added.

Declan discussed the importance of donating platelets and why more people should do it.

“I go into St James’ Hospital; it takes 45 minutes to an hour every month. The clinic is so comfortable, the staff are so nice. You lie in the bed for a while, they give you newspapers, a drink, television, and iPads.

“Time goes by so quickly. I catch up on my phone, go on Facebook or go through my emails.

“There’s no waiting around, you’ve your appointment, you go in and there’s a quick questionnaire, it’s quite relaxing to lie in the bed guilt-free for an hour.

“I’m going to keep at it as long as I can. I’ll be in there every month until they say enough is enough.

“I think people need to be more aware of platelets and the benefits. Everyone I know has somehow been touched by cancer. The platelets are directed at people who have it,” he added.

Declan also highlighted that the whole process makes you feel good because you could’ve changed someone’s life for the better.

“The feeling never changes when you come out. I feel glad I take an hour to do it every month. I’ve hopefully made a difference to somebody. I could’ve saved a life, that’s what it’s about,” he said.

“A sign in the clinic says, ‘you’re one person, but to one person, you’re the whole world’, I think that sums it up, that one sentence means a lot.

“I’ve helped somebody somewhere down the line and hopefully change their life,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations this week.

They need immediate public and donor support to help recover the national blood supply as some blood groups have fallen to just three days in recent weeks.

There has been a sustained and high demand for blood from Irish hospitals. You can find out more at www.giveblood.ie