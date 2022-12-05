Dubliner Alisha Weir’s shock at landing lead Netflix role as Matilda

Alisha's sister shared a video of the moment the young actress found out she landed the huge role

Matilda fans were left in awe after a video showing Alisha Weir’s reaction to getting the lead role in the Netflix movie.

Alisha’s sister shared footage of the moment the young actress found out she had landed the huge role of Matilda Wormwood.

The Dublin girl, who is now 13, seems to be nervous as she speaks to the director.

“We really were so impressed with all the times that I met you - how sharp your mind is, how great your concentration is and what a good listener you are,” he says.

“All of these skills you’ve got as well as your terrific singing and everything. Anyway, we'd like to offer you the part of Matilda in the film.”

The young actress was shocked and began jumping around, saying, “No way. Thank you”, before her family hugged her and she started to cry.

Alisha Weir stars Matilda the Musical

Alisha Weir stars Matilda the Musical

Before landing this incredible role, Alisha made her performing debut on the Late Late Toy Show when she sang True Colours.

She reflected on her time on the Toy Show with Ryan Tubridy last month.

“It was 2017. I can look at myself on YouTube, it’s a really good memory to look back on,” she said.

“I look quite different as I have no teeth. I really enjoyed it, being with all the kids and the buzz. And because it’s around Christmas time, I’m happy.”