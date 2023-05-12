Dubliner Alisha Weir to star in Hollywood horror movie directed by Scream filmmakers

Alisha Weir on the red carpet ahead of the recent IFTAs in Dublin. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA Wire — © PA

Rising star Alisha Weir is to appear in an upcoming Hollywood horror movie directed by the filmmakers behind the popular Scream series.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Scream star Melissa Barrera will also feature in the project. British actor Dan Stevens was also announced to star in the movie.

It will be directed by Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

The project is based on Dracula’s Daughter, a classic Universal horror movie produced in 1936.

The title of the new movie is under wraps for now, but Universal said it will be “a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters”.

The plot revolves around a group of kidnappers abducting young people. Weir is said to be playing a victim of the kidnappers, with Barrera playing one of the abductors.

Melissa Barrera starred in the popular Scream series. Pic: Getty images — © Wireimage

Alisha (13) rose to fame when she starred in Netflix musical Matilda at just 11, alongside Emma Thompson.

She is also lined up to feature in upcoming comedy, Wicked Little Letters, with Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley.

Before landing the incredible role of Matilda, Alisha made her performing debut on the Late Late Toy Show when she sang True Colours.

She reflected on her time on the Toy Show with Ryan Tubridy late last year.

“It was 2017. I can look at myself on YouTube, it’s a really good memory to look back on,” she said.

“I look quite different as I have no teeth. I really enjoyed it, being with all the kids and the buzz. And because it’s around Christmas time, I’m happy.”