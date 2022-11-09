Dubliner (83) is ‘everyone's grandad on TikTok’ thanks to his granddaughter

Billy with granddaughter Aine, who helped make him a star on TikTok

An 83-year-old Dubliner has described himself as “everyone’s grandad on TikTok”, after his granddaughter helped make him a social media star.

Billy Kennedy, originally from the inner city, was born in 1938 and has lived through the Troubles, World War II, and the Covid pandemic.

Back in 2020, the former mechanical engineer swapped his tools for a smartphone after featuring on granddaughter Aine Kennedy’s TikTok.

He quickly went viral and millions of people have been following Billy’s antics, which include everything from ziplining in Amsterdam, dancing, acting the maggot, and even featuring on Good Morning America.

“I hope I’m popular with all my grandchildren, I’ve 15 of them. It’d be nice to think that I’m everyone’s grandad on TikTok. I’d go into the shops and be recognised,” he said.

“I spend too long on TikTok. Every night, I could be on it for two hours. I watch everything. I’ve a sister-in-law who’s not well, so I send her the funnies and she loves them.”

Even though Billy is 83, he’s still young at heart, fulfilling everything he’s wanted to do in life like he’s “one of the kids”.

“I still think I’m 16, but I’m not. I always wanted to go to Amsterdam, and I did. It was great,” he said.

“I was having drinks with my two granddaughters and this lady came over and told me to be careful with them.

“It was so funny; she saw an old man with two young ones. I had to go back and tell her they were my grandchildren.”

Billy was also on hand to see Aine’s beauty business, which she started in her attic, arrive on the shelves at Brown Thomas.

The young entrepreneur, from Lucan, started the Smooth Company in February this year, and puts her success down to her exposure on social media.

Expand Close Aine Kennedy started her beauty brand in her attic in Lucan / Facebook

Whatsapp Aine Kennedy started her beauty brand in her attic in Lucan

“We started documenting behind the business from the very start. My grandad Billy was involved, my sister and all my family members,” Aine said.

“From there, it got more and more attention online and sales have come from all over the world.

“People love seeing us packing orders, designing new products, the demos and Billy giving shoutouts,” she added.

The growing popularity of her hair-taming wand, the Smooth Stick, meant the attic became too small for the new business.

“Brown Thomas and other retailers started seeing how much attention we were getting online, so they reached out and wanted to stock them in their store,” Aine said. “I never thought we’d get Brown Thomas in the first 10 months. It’s incredible.”