Dublin Zoo’s granny elephant Yasmin celebrates her 32nd birthday

The matriarch of the Asian elephant herd at Dublin Zoo celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday.

Yasmin the elephant, who welcomed baby elephant Kabir in 2017, has lived in Dublin Zoo since her arrival from Rotterdam Zoo in 2006. She lives alongside her sister Bernhardine and her daughter Anak.

“Yasmin is a very intelligent elephant, she always knows what’s going on and we have even seen her using tools – she grabs sticks to scratch places she can’t reach,” said Dublin zookeeper Karen Carrigy.

“She is a pretty perfect example of a matriarch. She is very strong-minded, she keeps everyone in line and she doesn’t do anything that she doesn’t want to do.

“But she is also a very caring and protective mother to her calves and grandmother to her grandson Sanjay. She is an integral and much loved member of our herd.”

In the early 2000s, Dublin Zoo made the decision to expand its elephant habitat and begin actively participating in the EAZA Ex Situ Programme (EEP) for Asian elephants, helping to create a healthy population of elephants in European zoos.

Between 2007 and 2019, nine calves were born at the zoo, bringing the total number of elephants there to a record 12.

The zookeeper said there is “no secret” to taking care of the elephants to they live a long and happy life.

“We make sure they are getting all the nutrition they need, their environment is stimulating and they are able to behave as closely as possible to how they would in the wild.

“For example, we use different feeding devices throughout the day and night, meaning that the herd are spending much of their day feeding and searching for food, as they would in the wild.

“We also provide them with a sand substrate to keep their feet and muscles healthy and in good condition while also providing them with a comfortable place to lie down and sleep.

“Most importantly the elephants at Dublin Zoo are a family herd, living with related individuals so we are able to maintain social groupings that reflect how they would live in the wild.”

