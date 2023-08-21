Dublin Zoo responds to ‘escaped wolf’ rumours after puzzling TikTok video

A man can be heard saying: ‘That’s the wolf that got out of Dublin Zoo earlier on. That’s the wolf there.’

Dublin Zoo has shut down rumours that a wolf escaped from its care.

A video circulating on TikTok shows a large canine roaming around a Dublin housing estate and is captioned “Wolf escapes from Dublin Zoo”.

In the clip, one man can be heard saying: “That’s the wolf that got out of Dublin Zoo earlier on. That’s the wolf there,” as the camera points at the animal loping around parked cars.

However, a spokesperson for Dublin Zoo has denied that any of their animals made an escape.

While he said that he “can’t shed any light on the video”, he confirmed that “all seven of the wolves in Dublin Zoo are accounted for”.

In the comments section of the video, TikTok users were quick to point out that the ‘wolf’ was simply a large dog that is known to walk around Ballyfermot.

“That’s what they call a German Shepherd,” one person wrote.

Another said: “That’s the dog from Labre Park in Ballyfermot. It’s a big softie”.