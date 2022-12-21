Dublin Zoo offering half price tickets over Christmas

Dr Christoph Schwitzer, Director of Dublin Zoo, at the red panda enclosure. Pic: Arthur Carron

Dublin Zoo is spreading a little Christmas cheer, offering thousands of tickets half-price.

From December 27 to January 1, the popular Phoenix Park attraction will have 3,000 tickets available online every day at half price.

Bring the kids to see the monkeys, giraffes and lions all next week from Tuesday until Sunday by booking on the Dublin Zoo website.

“Our new Himalayan Hills habitats are a highlight,” said Dr Christoph Schwitzer, Director of Dublin Zoo.

The Himalayan Hills reflect the look of a Nepalese Village where visitors enjoy the experience of venturing through Asian Forests, observing the snow leopard and red panda.

The past year has been a good one for the zoo, which welcomed its 60,000,000th visitor on May 10, when Sandra Manzor, Darren O’Connor and six-month-old Mason, from Drimnagh, stepped through the gates.

“We’ve been extremely fortunate to be able to share some other major milestones, such as welcoming our okapi calf in August,” Dr Schwitzer said.

Expand Close Dublin Zoo's new okapi calf arrived in August / Facebook

Whatsapp Dublin Zoo's new okapi calf arrived in August

“We were delighted to be able to acknowledge the generosity of the Irish public with the unveiling of the red panda sculpture by Stephanie Hess in September.”

Another big attraction is Wild Lights with its theme of The Magic of Life, showcasing plant and animal communities, including ecosystems.

To ensure Wild Lights has no impact on energy supply, it was taken off the grid and is powered by hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO) derived from 100pc renewable raw materials.

The Zoo will be open over the Christmas period except for Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day. Opening hours throughout December are 9.30am-4pm, with last entry at 3pm.

Wild Lights is open from 5pm-9pm, with last entry 8pm. The exhibition runs until January 15, and there are still a limited number of tickets available online.

All day entry and Wild Lights tickets must be pre-booked online in advance.