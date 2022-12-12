A Dublin woman who was the first person to receive the Covid vaccine in Ireland has died at the age of 81.

Annie Lynch, who grew up in the Liberties but lived in Drimnagh, passed away “peacefully” on Saturday in a nursing home with her daughter by her side, according to a local source.

It is understood that Annie had cancer as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) when she died.

She is survived by her three children – John, Alan, and Paula – and ten grandchildren. Her husband John sadly passed away in September 2020.

Speaking about Ms Lynch’s death, Sinn Féin councillor for the Ballyfermot-Drimnagh area, Daithi Doolan, offered his condolences to her “devastated” family.

“First of all, I just want to express deep sympathy for Annie’s family and friends. They’re in our thoughts at this difficult time,” he said.

“I hope they get some comfort from the many happy memories that they had together. I hope they get consolation from the people of Drimnagh, Dublin, and right across Ireland at this difficult time as we wrap our arms around them and wish them every support we can give them.

“I’m sure the people of Drimnagh will rally around them and make sure they get all the love and support that they need.”

Ms Lynch became the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the Republic of Ireland almost two years ago.

She got the jab on December 29, 2020 at St James’s Hospital, alongside healthcare workers from the hospital who were also vaccinated.

At the time, Annie said: “I feel very privileged to be the first person in Ireland to receive the vaccine. Like everyone else I have been waiting for the vaccine and I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now. It’s brilliant that it’s here. Everything was explained very clearly to me beforehand.”

Ms Lynch’s funeral details have yet to be announced.