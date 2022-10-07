Dublin woman forced to quit work due to breast cancer treatment now struggling to pay rent

Iwona has has three surgeries so far as she battles breast cancer

A Dublin woman forced to quit her job as she battles breast cancer is now struggling to pay her rent.

Iwona Gałka, from Swords, was diagnosed with breast cancer in June after she found a lump when she was in the shower. The 45-year-old has already had three surgeries.

Originally from Poland, she has not been able to work since the beginning of August and recently found out she is not entitled to any rent supplements to help her financially.

She is currently surviving on the Basic Supplementary Welfare Allowance of €206 as she cannot claim illness benefit, and will only get the payment for six months.

Iwona’s rent is €700 which leaves her with €124 left for the rest of the month to pay for her food, rent, bills, transport costs and psychotherapy.

With prices skyrocketing during the cost of living crisis, Iwona set up a Go Fund Me to help afford the basic essentials.

“The situation forced me to ask for help. I applied for Irish benefits, but they told me I haven’t enough contributions. I’ve to ask strangers for money because I’ve cancer,” she said.

“I can’t work and I’ve to pay my rent. I don’t know how I’ll survive. I started the Go Fund Me because I don’t want to live on the street. As a person with cancer, I shouldn’t be stressed.”

Iwona may need one more surgery depending on the results of her latest scans, but doctors have confirmed the lump was much bigger than they thought.

Through this dark time, Iwona has been availing of supports from the Irish Cancer Society.

“My last surgery was on September 29. They discovered the lump was much bigger than they thought. When I get my results, I'll know whether I can get radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

“I am in pain after the surgeries. I’m worried about the chemo and the medicines I might be put on. The Irish Cancer Society has really good information.

“They’ve given me a psychologist to speak to in Polish, she’s amazing, she has helped me a lot. I get six sessions for free. This is a traumatic time for me.”