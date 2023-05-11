Dublin woman fined €13k after neglecting starving dog with ropes trapped in stomach

Donna Kerrigan of Galtymore Park in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, faced animal welfare charges over the condition of her five-year-old Shih Tzu Charlie.

A Dublin woman has been ordered to pay more than €13,000 after refusing to bring her sick and starving dog to a vet.

Donna Kerrigan of Galtymore Park in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, faced animal welfare charges over the condition of her five-year-old Shih Tzu Charlie.

The pooch had suffered from “prolonged starvation” and had rope and cord lodged in its stomach when it was seized by the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) on October 4, 2021.

The rope and cord removed from Charlie's stomach

Kerrigan repeatedly failed to turn up for scheduled appearances at Dublin District Court and the hearing proceeded in her absence on Monday.

DSPCA inspector Bartley Finnerty told Judge Anthony Halpin that he visited the defendant's home after receiving complaints about the dog's welfare from a member of the public.

He said Kerrigan allowed him to see the dog, which he described as being underweight, lethargic, and “not behaving normally”.

The inspector advised her to take the animal to a vet but when he returned a day later, he found it on a public footpath in the same condition.

He seized the dog and later interviewed Kerrigan, who claimed that she tried to bring the Shih Tzu to two different vets but was refused as they were not taking new customers.

DSPCA vet Elise O'Flynn White said the dog weighed just 4.8kg and was "unable to hold its own body weight".

She described it as very weak, dehydrated, and emaciated with visible bones. It also had a foul odour from faecal matting and fresh diarrhoea.

The dog would not eat, but its weight increased within a day to 5.7 kg after drinking water.

During surgery, vets discovered a blockage in its intestine caused by the rope and cord material, and its stomach was "completely blocked".

Blood tests showed it suffered "prolonged starvation" but has since recovered and now weighs 11kg.

Judge Halpin convicted Kerrigan of recklessness regarding the health or welfare of her dog as well as failing to protect and feed the animal.

He banned the woman from owning pets for five years before handed her down fines totalling €1,500 and ordering her to pay €11,580 towards DSPCA costs within three months.

Judge Halpin also ordered that the dog be forfeited as it has remained in the DSPCA's care for the past 19 months. The society can now find a new home for Charlie, who has made a full recovery.