Dublin woman faces an 8-month wait to sit her driving test

Robyn Maguire booked her driving test in November, but has to wait until July

A Dublin woman facing an eight-month wait for her driving test has said the process is a “vicious cycle”.

Robyn Maguire, from Dun Laoghaire, finished her driving lessons last October and booked her test on November 2.

She initially got a date for her test in April, but since then it has been put back twice. Now she has to wait until July.

“I finished my lessons in October and booked my test on November 2. It went from April to June and then to July. I expect it to be delayed again. It’s a waiting game really,” she said.

“I’m a good driver, my driving teacher has said it. But now, I’ll be driving without lessons for eight or nine months until I get my test.

“If you’re comfortable driving, you can pick up bad habits if nobody is observing you. It’s a vicious cycle.”

Robyn has bought her own car and can’t use it unless she has a qualified driver by her side, so it spends most of its time sitting in the driveway.

“I’m driving an automatic, so I have a car suited for me. I got it at the start of the pandemic,” she said.

“I could drive by myself but there’s a risk you could get caught. It’s really annoying, I understand Covid has delayed tests, but there has to be something done.

“I completely understand why people waiting on a driving test have to drive to work by themselves.

“People have to get to work. It’s not as if they’re doing it because they want to, you’ve done your lessons and you’re waiting. It’s a catch-22 for a lot of people.

“I’d be nervous driving on my own, there’s always guards around and especially with the L plate. It’s tough. I’m on my third provisional license.

“I’ve paid my money, I’ve done the tests and I don’t want to be spending more when I’m ready to go.

“I keep on wanting to go places with my friends and public transport is not reliable or regular. A lot of things would be made easier if I could drive by myself.”

Independent.ie has approached the RSA for comment regarding the waiting lists for driving tests in Dublin.