Dublin woman creates sober social group ‘Babes Without Beers’ for alcohol-free events

Stephanie Meagher (32) created it after realising that alcohol was impacting her “physical health, mental health and bank account”.

Babes Without Beers is for women, non-binary people, and the LGBTQ+ community who are sober, sober-curious or who want to drink less alcohol.

“I was spending at least €100 on a night out. For the last year or so, drink wasn’t agreeing with me,” Ms Meagher said.

“I was sick of the toll it was taking on my physical health, mental health, and bank account.

“I found myself spending so many of my weekends drinking, and then being hungover. There was a lot of time and money involved. Alcohol is such a big expense for people.

“I was having a lot of struggles with anxiety and depression. I was kind of binge drinking at the weekends.

“I was making a lot of changes to my life with therapy, exercising and then I’d undo the hard work every weekend by going to the pub.

“I stopped drinking and I felt lonely. My friends were going out and then they were hungover the next day.

“I started meeting other people in the same boat as me. It’s eye opening to see how many people are glad they found the group and how it’s helped them so much.”

In Ireland, many people drink at the weekend, whether it’s at a concert, a match, or catching up with friends - so it can be difficult to find something else to replace it with.

“We live in a culture that is totally obsessed with alcohol. We want to create a friendly, warm, supportive environment for people who want to cut back on drinking or give it up entirely.

Members of Babes Without Beers on a recent hike

“When people think of sobriety, they typically think of waking up early at the weekend, meeting people for coffee or yoga. But we want to show people you can have loads of fun when you’re sober.

“People think you’re a bit dry when you don’t drink, but we want to have fun, high energy events and have the craic. We give people the space to do that with no social pressure to drink.

“Some people are just looking for an alternative way to enjoy themselves at the weekend, then we have people in recovery for alcohol abuse and addiction.

“They want something different out of the usual AA meetings where you can socialise with people who are also sober.

“People are really themselves too. It’s nice to relax and truly be yourself, be on the same wavelength as others and reach out to each other. It’s a nice, supportive community vibe.

“There are things to do in Dublin without drinking but it can be a bit daunting or intimidating when you’re going alone.

“We try to let people know that loads of people are turning up on their own to our events.

“With the cost-of-living crisis, we’re trying to run as many free events as possible like hikes, swims and that,” she added.

Stephanie will still have the odd tipple whether it’s a glass of wine with a meal or a processo to celebrate a special moment, but she no longer lets it define her weekends.

“I still love going to nightclubs, but after a while I felt I wanted something more.

“I wanted to meet people who didn’t drink or didn’t drink as often, then you know they’ll be free most weekends and you can plan things together.

“I still have the occasional drink, but I don’t get drunk. I feel way more energetic now and I feel more confident. It was good to start meeting people without alcohol,” Stephanie added.

Babes With Beers are hosting a “make your own clay boob pot” in Dublin this Saturday, April 8.