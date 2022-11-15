Dublin Winter Lights brings festive cheer to 16 locations across city

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy at the launch of Dublin Winter Lights at the Millennium Bridge. Pic: Conor McCabe Photography

Christmas lights on sixteen iconic locations across the city have been officially switched on as part of Dublin Winter Lights.

The colourful displays and projections will remain on until January 1, and include the Spire, the Samuel Beckett Bridge and Merrion Square Park.

For the first time, there will be a viking boat lit up in the River Liffey and a new installation in the Liberties’ Bridgefoot St Park.

Other landmarks include O’Connell Street monuments, Millenium Bridge, Wolfe Tone Square, Georges Dock and the Mansion House.

The locations will be part of a walking trail map, where the public can start at location one and work their way around to all 16 sites.

For children, there will be a storybook to follow with a QR code at each location to scan and listen to the next chapter.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, said: “Christmas really is a magical time for everyone and what better way to get you into the festive spirit than to visit this year’s Dublin Winter Lights.

Read More

Expand Close Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy encouraged people to visit the 16 locations / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy encouraged people to visit the 16 locations

“Whether you’re 5 or 85, I guarantee you’ll enjoy it. So come on into town, visit the lights and feel the magic this Christmas.”

The lights will be powered by generators using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), an alternative to fossil based diesel fuel.

The power needed to light the Spire is comparable to that used in a domestic iron, while a toaster uses the same power as the lights on the Millennium Bridge.

Smithfield Square will be illuminated using the same amount of power as a dishwasher.

An art Competition for primary school children is also taking place as part of Dublin Winter Lights. All artwork will be projected onto Barnardo Square beside Dublin Castle.

Three winning artworks will receive a prize from the Lord Mayor and their artwork will be used on the Lord Mayor’s Christmas Cards this year.

The 16 sites are: Liberties, Windmill Digital Hub; Liberties, Bridgefoot Street Park; Smithfield Square; Wolfe Tone Square; Millenium Bridge; Liffey Viking Boat; Barnardo Square; the Spire (from Nov 19); O’Connell Street Monuments; Custom House; Georges Dock; Docklands, Triumphal Arch; Samuel Beckett Bridge; Seán O’Casey Bridge; Mansion House (from Dec 3); and Merrion Square Park (from Dec 1).