Dublin weighs in with highest amount of ‘human pollution’ during All-Ireland volunteer beach clean up

Flossie Donnelly (16) says some people don't take her seriously because of her age. Pic: Justin Farrelly

County Dublin has weighed in with highest amount of “human pollution” during an All-Ireland beach clean-up that took place on Sunday.

Flossie and The Beach Cleaners from south Dublin took to the biblical weather conditions to collect over two tonnes of pollution from Irish rivers, canals, lakes, and beaches.

73 groups and over 680 volunteers right across the 32 counties signed up to clean their local waterways.

Dublin came first and weighed in with 487 kgs human pollution, Galway came second with a weight of 486 kgs, which was primarily Atlantic fishing pollution.

Third was Cork with a weight of 356 kgs with a lot of trawler pollution and Antrim came in fourth at 244.5kgs.

Harriet Donnelly, mother of Flossie and head of the charity said: “Our planet is now in crisis mode, the temperatures we have seen in Europe this summer are inhumane, lakes in Italy reaching over 31 degrees, professional swimmers being pulled from the water due to hyperthermia.

“Our planet is covered by over 70pc of water, and we know that plastic pollution releases toxic gasses into the seas and oceans. The damage this does with regards to climate change is significant so we are doing what we can in our own small way to slow Climate Change down.”

According to Flossie, the 16 year-old student who originally started a beach cleaning club in south Dublin in 2017, the planet is “literally frying due to climate change".

She said: “Whilst our summer hasn't been amazing in Ireland, other countries in Europe and across the world have been dealing with inhumane temperatures. We have more storms, more floods and general extreme weather.

“The weather patterns are showing us time is running out. We need the leaders of countries to be leaders and make the changes to save the planet and the human race.

“What we do may seem small to most people but if everyone chose some small act to help stop Climate Change it would help the planet, and you feel great for trying.”

Known as a fun marine environmental charity, Flossie and The Beach Cleaners tackle plastic pollution and climate change through entertaining educational workshops for junior and senior schools.

They also run monthly national beach cleans, and weekly beach cleans in Dublin Bay, as well as regular events throughout the year.

In many different counties there were Ukrainian groups who are part of the charity, one specific group made a video about why cleaning up and living in Ireland is so important to them.

Another cleanup group called Sandlarks managed to clean 156 gunshot cartridges on Furbo Beach, Galway meanwhile in Antrim, Eco Rangers NI removed a tractor tyre. In Sandycove, the majority of items found were men's underwear.

“We love what we do and love to connect with the community ‘Our Big Weigh In’ shows just how much damage pollution is causing to the planet.

“Being part of the solution, and organising a clean-up, shows people that they can make a difference, and once you see pollution on a cleanup, you can't unsee it,” Flossie added.