Dublin volunteer in Ukraine says people suffering from war have been ‘forgotten’

A Dublin volunteer in Ukraine has said people have “tuned out” and forgotten about those suffering because of the war.

Matthew Ryan, from Stepaside, has been over and back to Ukraine since February, transporting vital medical supplies to areas like Chernihiv, lviv, Kharkiv and Odessa.

“There’s still so much heartbreak. We buy food, medical supplies, generators and bring them into Ukraine,” he said.

“In the evening, we’d take trolleys full of food, water, and fresh fruit to give them to the people queuing to cross the border. It was mainly women and children.

“There’s an abandoned Tesco in Poland that’s now a refugee centre with 2,000 people staying there, beds one foot apart. It’s mad to see.

“People come across the border with just a school bag on their back, they’ve no belongings.

“Donations are available at the border and you’d see mothers picking t-shirts and putting them up to their child to see if it fits so they have a change of clothes for them.

“The longer things go on, people don’t mean to forget about it, but it becomes a thing in the background.

“There’s still a lot going on over there and some people have tuned out and don’t see it enough.

“Even trying to get power and heat, we’re trying to get as many generators as possible because it’s in the minus temperatures now,” he added.

Expand Close Matthew and the other volunteers take food, water and fresh fruit to give to people queuing to cross the border / Facebook

Whatsapp Matthew and the other volunteers take food, water and fresh fruit to give to people queuing to cross the border

Matthew came home from his most recent trip on Monday. He spent €5,000 he got from months of fundraising in just two days to help those in Ukraine.

“I started the fundraiser back when the war started. I was actually on holiday in Poland,” he said.

“I had some time off work, so I decided to stay and help out, I ended up staying for three months.

“When you go to that border and see thousands of women and children crossing it each day, I couldn’t leave. We mainly focused on trauma equipment, that stuff can save someone's life.

“You get to see their reaction when you give them stuff. The happiness in their faces, even if it’s a grateful mother thanking you for a colouring book and some juices.

“Their gratitude is amazing. Sometimes they’ve no English so they’ll just give you a hug, but it’s also heart-breaking at the same time.

“During the first three months, there were hundreds of volunteers over there. There were tents with food, water and clothing. That area is nearly empty now.

“I went over for five days last week with the €5,000 I raised. It was gone in two days on medical supplies, axes and shovels for firewood, and warm clothes.

“I plan to go back again in January to an orphanage in Kyiv, there’s 40 young kids there. I’m going to raise as much as I can and keep going over to help.”

You can continue to donate to Matthew’s Ukraine fundraiser here.