Dublin toddler wouldn’t have made her second birthday if rare disease wasn’t caught on time

Twins Aine and Katie, who turn three this weekend, at the launch of the Get Rare Aware campaign

A Dublin toddler wouldn’t have made her second birthday if doctors hadn’t diagnosed her rare disease on time.

Sara Nolan and her husband Stephen, who live in Clontarf, are the parents of four children, including twins Aine and Katie, who celebrate their third birthdays this Sunday.

When Aine was 10 months old, she was formally diagnosed with infantile autosomal osteopetrosis, a rare disease characterised by overly dense bones.

It effects just one in 250,000 people worldwide and the only treatment is a bone marrow transplant, as long as it is caught in the early stages.

Aine had a lifesaving transplant in July 2021. She’s had two stays in ICU and had sepsis twice, along with so many more transplant complications.

She has hydrocephalus and visual impairment due to damage done by her thickened skull bones.

Mum Sara told Independent.ie: “There’s four other people in Ireland with osteopetrosis, Aine is the fifth.

“Her diagnosis took six weeks. We were so lucky we found it when we did because if we didn’t, there would’ve been a very different outcome.

“Aine wouldn’t have been eligible for transplant because the condition would’ve gone too far and there would’ve been no bone marrow to save.

“The diagnosis there would’ve been that she wouldn’t have made her second birthday and now, Aine is turning three on Sunday.”

With Aine being a twin, Sara feels like she compares what milestones she should be reaching to her sister.

“Aine was only two and a half, and I would still panic about how she wasn’t walking, how she wasn’t doing this and doing that,” Sara said.

“My husband Stephen told me to stop worrying because she is different, she has been through hell and back, and let her do this in her own time.

“But because we have twins, I thought they would meet the same milestones at the same time, and I’d continuously compare them.

“Having a twin going through all of this, Katie was left out. There was a lot she missed, she was nearly overlooked, obviously not on purpose.

“I’d feel mam-guilt. But Stephen reminds me that we got Aine through this, so we need to pat ourselves on the back,” she added.

According to Sara, Aine is getting “big and bold”, she is coming out of her shell and becoming more confident every day.

However, she still faces difficulties with her health, with her longest stay in hospital being 108 days.

“Aine started in playschool in September, and she loves it. She goes there two days a week,” Sara said.

“We’re still constantly in appointments, every four to six weeks - which is better than twice a week, but this is what it’ll be like for the rest of time.

“For example, with a bone marrow consultant, an ophthalmologist, audiologist, orthopaedics, a dermatologist.

“We are waiting on a referral for the Central Remedial Clinic for 18 months and Aine could be waiting another 12 months. Sometimes, it’s very overwhelming.

“But Aine spends a lot less time staying in hospital now, it’s a positive and we’ll take it. Aine will still scare us every few months, she’ll get a temperature and have to go into hospital.

“It means a hell of a lot for us to be involved in this campaign because I feel that if there was more awareness around Aine’s condition, I can only speak about our scenario, it may have been caught earlier.

“People should Get Rare Aware because you don’t know what’s coming to your door. There is a missing link and a gaping hole in the health system for people with rare diseases, especially kids.

“One of the hardest parts is that there is a lack of awareness of certain rare diseases and if there was more awareness, they might be diagnosed earlier,” she added.

Twins Aine and Katie with Vicky McGrath, CEO of Rare Diseases Ireland.

Announcing the Get Rare Aware campaign, Vicky McGrath, CEO of Rare Diseases Ireland, said: “Genetic services are massively under-resourced causing long waiting lists and adding to delays in diagnosis.

“Our 2022 ‘Rare Reality’ report found that 37pc of people wait over five years for a diagnosis and 73pc are seeing three or more different specialist consultants while seeking a diagnosis.

“Obtaining a diagnosis is a long and tortuous journey and is wasteful of resources right across the healthcare system, not to mention damaging to both the health and wellbeing of those seeking a diagnosis.”

The new campaign, Get Rare Aware, has been launched by Rare Diseases Ireland (RDI) to bring together politicians, medical experts and people living with rare diseases to take action on under-resourced genetic services at the Department of Clinical Genetics at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin.

The campaign sees RDI hosting information events in each of the country’s new Regional Health Areas (RHAs) to highlight the challenges people are encountering when seeking a diagnosis for a rare disease.

“We are calling for additional resources for the Department of Clinical (Medical) Genetics at CHI, to at least cut in half the waiting list for genetic services for people living with rare diseases in the next one to two years.

“The impact of an under-resourced genetics service is that without the capacity to see people referred to the service, they are added to waiting lists and they are treated for diseases they do not have.

“They also miss the opportunity to receive the most appropriate treatment as their health continues to deteriorate.

“The Programme for Government specifically commits to supporting the genetics service at CHI at Crumlin. We need this support to be delivered now,” Vicky said.

The information event, in which there are estimated to be 67,925 people living with a rare disease, is taking place online on Monday, May 15, at 12pm.

The information event is designed to share the experiences of people living with rare diseases and their healthcare providers while they seek access to genetic services at CHI in order to get an accurate genetic diagnosis.