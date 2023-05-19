Dublin teens call for more youth centres, parks and cycle lanes

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy with participants at the youth forum in the Mansion House

Young people in Dublin want more youth centres, parks and cycle lanes, according to a survey of students in five schools across the city.

The next most popular ideas were more football facilities, sports centres and skate parks, followed by more mixed schools, cinemas, swimming areas and picnic tables.

The forum was hosted by Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy at the Mansion House.

“It’s so important that young people have a voice and that we listen to them,” she said.

“Youth is one of the themes of my term in office and I’m hoping we can now establish a focus group of these young people to work with the council in the future on some of these ideas.”

The young people were asked to share their ideas and input on what they enjoy about their city, what they would like to change, and what they would like to see to ensure inclusion of their age group for the future.

The participating students were from Trinity Comprehensive School in Ballymun; St Michael’s Holy Faith in Finglas; Kylemore College in Ballyfermot; Clogher Road Community College in Crumlin; and Beneavin De La Salle College in Finglas.