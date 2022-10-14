Dublin teacher says people with hidden disabilities are ‘often forgotten’

A Dublin primary school teacher says she and other people with hidden disabilities are “often forgotten” by the system.

Emily Larkin (22), from Lucan, who was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis as a teenager, set up Invisible Disability Awareness to create a better understanding of hidden illnesses and conditions.

The non-profit organisation raises awareness on conditions such as fibromyalgia, dyslexia, dyspraxia, depression and ADHD, and aims to break away from the stigma of what a disability “should look like”.

“There are just so many different types of conditions that you don't always get to see, because they're internal or less apparent,” Ms Larkin said.

“I was in hospital and noticed the services were just really lacking, like the waiting lists, scans taking months. I just couldn't understand why this was happening.

“I was originally diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at 13. Over the years, I developed several complications, I would have arthritis and fibromyalgia.

“I have a rare connective tissue disorder called EDS and was diagnosed with three heart conditions all within a year of when I was 21.

“My energy levels are the biggest thing. But if you were to look at me, you wouldn't think for a moment that I had any of that stuff.”

The primary school teacher took it upon herself to create Invisible Disability Awareness in 2019 to make people understand that just because people don't look disabled, doesn't mean they don't have a disability.

“I stumbled across invisible disabilities and the lack of awareness and understanding that went on there. Then it made sense,” she said.

“When I looked up invisible disability organisations, there weren't any here in Ireland. It kind of clicked with me that nobody was raising that awareness.

“I set it up to help other people know that they're not alone and for the public to know that not all disabilities are visible.

“The aim is to get people with invisible disabilities sharing, the same challenges, same kind of struggles, the same feelings and things that come with invisible disabilities.

“There’s just a sense of community. The invisible disability is often forgotten. The hope is to start doing events and meetings with people to discuss just how we can raise awareness on the matter.”

The group comes together to discuss the challenges they face and to support and advocate for people with invisible disabilities.

“People don't always know the resources that are available to them, because their disability is less obvious,” Ms Larkin said.

“We encourage people to use all the resources and get all the information, whether it's from their employer or education, and use all of them.”