Dublin TD calls for July 12 to be made a public holiday here

A Dublin TD has called on the Government to make July 12 a public holiday in the Republic of Ireland as well as the North.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello said the date is an “extremely important one historically for the island and culturally for many people who live here”.

July 12 marks the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II in the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. William of Orange’s victory secured a Protestant line of succession for the British crown.

The biggest day in the North’s parading calendar will see an estimated 500,000 people participating in or watching the orange order marching at various locations.

Reflecting on current reconciliation efforts, the Dublin South-Central TD said: “We have seen the good work carried out by the shared island unit, building literal bridges between north and south.

“Efforts such as this would reaffirm that commitment to a sense of shared ownership and history of the island.”

Deputy Costello said both the Twelfth and St Patrick’s Day are designated as public holidays in Northern Ireland and “this too should be replicated here”.

“Aside from the symbolic effects, this would also bring benefits for the tourism industry. For tourism there is huge untapped potential relating to the Jacobite-Williamite War.

“In particular, I think of the Battle of the Boyne site itself where the OPW run a fantastic visitor site. This could become a site of annual pilgrimage for many from the North.

“In Limerick, we could capitalise on the Treaty stone and in Galway on the Battle of Aughrim site.”

Deputy Costello also said introducing the public holiday would see the country “living up to our constitutional obligation”, in relation to the amendment made to the Irish Constitution following the Good Friday Agreement.

“As part of the peace process we have made a number of gestures, such as amending articles 2 and 3 of the constitution.

“The new article 3 specifies that the State will work to ‘unite all the people who share the territory of the island of Ireland, in all the diversity of their identities and traditions’.

“I believe my proposal would see us living up to our constitutional obligation,” he said.

“For too long the Irish state sought to portray a single narrative of Irish history, one that was isolationist, militant, nationalist and catholic.

“We know that history is not black and white, we know there are numerous traditions on this island.

“If the Irish state truly aspires to unite all the peoples of this island, then all of those people need to feel represented and included.

“Designating the 12th as a public holiday would be a major step for that process,” he added.

The tricolour and an image of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar atop a bonfire that was set alight at the weekend. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Meanwhile, a poster of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar being burned on a loyalist bonfire on Saturday during Twelfth celebrations in Tyrone is being investigated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

A large poster of the Taoiseach was erected on top of an old boat, bedecked with two tricolours and a placard criticising the Good Friday Agreement.

The bonfire was lit in Moygashehel and attended by a large crowd who cheered as it burned. The PSNI are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

Mr ­Varadkar said he was aware of the ­incident but did not believe it reflected the opinion of the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland.