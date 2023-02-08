Dublin TD ‘amazed a pedestrian hasn’t been hurt’ due to Ireland’s most battered bridge

The low bridge on the Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart has been the scene of numerous accidents. Pic: Colin Keegan/Collins

A Dublin TD is “amazed that a pedestrian hasn’t been hurt” due to Ireland’s most battered bridge.

The low Shanty Bridge on Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart, has regularly claimed vans, trucks and lorries over the years.

Sinn Fein TD Paul Donnelly says there have been a number of accidents at the bridge and he puts it down to untrained drivers and Google Maps.

“I’ve spoken to several drivers who have hit the bridge and they’ve said to me that people are following Google Maps,” he said.

“They’re not familiar with Mulhuddart, they’re not familiar with the area and the map is bringing them down that road. They’re not aware of the height of their vehicle or the height of the bridge.

“We’ve been onto Google, and they don’t give the heights of bridges or warnings. It doesn’t matter what vehicle you’re in, it gives you the quickest route.

“The problem is that the drivers aren’t aware of the low bridge, they’re being told their route by Google.

“I’m amazed that a pedestrian hasn’t been hurt. I put it down to the bigger truck drivers being trained and the box van drivers having a b-license, they wouldn’t be trained in driving trucks.

“Professional truck drivers know how to plan their routes; all their training helps them but it’s not in place for those with the b-license so they’re not aware of the roads.

“They’re the vast majority of the vehicles that hit the bridge,” he added.

Mr Donnelly says it is “ultimately the driver’s responsibility” when it comes to preventing an accident under the bridge.

“You will see trucks doing a u-turn daily. It’ll cause a bit of traffic mayhem and they’ll have to reverse back out. So, you’ve big trucks, and sometimes articulated trucks trying to reverse down that big road.

“Ultimately, it’s the driver’s responsibility and awareness of what type of vehicle they’re driving. The council have pretty much done everything they can do to stop people hitting that bridge.

“The council has put around 17 signs up, there are various signs as you approach the bridge. It’s now down to the driver's responsibility.

“With the council, people have made various suggestions about increasing the height of the bridge or lowering the road. Unfortunately, they’d be massively expensive.

“You can’t make the bridge higher because that’s the M3. You couldn’t lower the road because there’d be flooding.

“I’m at a loss. Apart from Google putting in a completely new system that stops people from driving high vehicles down that road, we’re at a loss as to what can be done,” he added.