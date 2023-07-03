Dublin Taylor Swift fans preparing for ‘nightmare’ on day of ticket sales

Tickets for Taylor Swift's Dublin gigs in June next year, will go on sale next week. Pic: Getty

Dedicated Taylor Swift fans in Dublin fear the looming ticket sale day for the star’s gigs in Dublin will be like a “war” and a “nightmare”.

Presale tickets for Swift’s Era’s Tour at the Aviva Stadium next year go on sale on Tuesday, July 11, with general sale on July 13.

Independent.ie spoke to four loyal superfans, some who are willing to spend anything up to €1,000 for a ticket to the gigs on June 28 and 29, 2024.

Beibhinn Murphy believes tickets should be left for dedicated fans of the superstar.

“I have to get tickets. Reputation was amazing, I went twice. I’ve the presale and I signed up on the Ticketmaster queue too,” she said.

“I’d be devastated if I don’t get tickets, I’ll probably have to leave the country when she’s on.

“It’ll be a fight to the death and if you don’t know the words to Shake It Off, leave. I’m willing to pay over €1,000 for a ticket, but at the same time, I shouldn’t have to.

“When Taylor Swift came the last time, it was in the midst of the Kim Kardashian controversy, and she was hated on. People made fun of her tickets being given away.

“Now, people who aren’t fans should leave it to the huge fans. If someone brings their boyfriend for the sake of someone to go with, let a proper fan go.”

Keira Gilleechi, Beibhinn Murphy and her sister Laura at Taylor Swift's Reputation tour in 2018

Beibhinn has loved Taylor Swift since she first heard White Horse back in 2008.

“When she released Speak Now and Red, it was during my teen years where boys were horrible. The songs were so relatable.”

Her friend, Kiera Gilleechi, thinks it’s okay if other people come to Ireland if they don’t get the chance to see Swift play elsewhere.

“I think if Taylor wasn’t coming to Dublin, a lot of us would’ve been travelling to other countries,” she said.

“It’s not fair for us to say, ‘you can’t come here’, especially to those in Canada and the Philippines who didn’t get any dates announced at all.

“A lot of Americans were priced out of her concerts over there too, so a lot of people didn’t get the chance to see her.

“I’m super confident I’ll get tickets; I’m manifesting positive energy. I got my presale code and I have the general registration too.”

Kiera is delighted that the 1989 singer announced Dublin dates following a low concert crowd turnout back in 2018.

“I didn’t think she’d announce Dublin dates, I didn’t have my hopes up. I was at Reputation in 2018 and the stadium was half empty, I remember people being given tickets for free,” she said.

“The media were writing about her not selling out, so I thought that, along with Coldplay and Beyonce skipping Ireland this year, it wasn’t a given she’d come.”

Kirsty Connell is desperate to see her hero, Taylor Swift in Dublin

Meanwhile, Kirsty Connell is determined to get VIP tickets after years of being judged for being a Taylor Swift fan.

“I’m going to try for VIP tickets, but I’m happy to be there and enjoy myself. I had it in my head that I’d try for London if she wasn’t coming here, but this is handier now,” she said.

“I would be raging if I didn’t get tickets. I’m not excited, I’m mostly scared. I’m thinking about the stress of being on Ticketmaster and texting my friends who are coming with me.

“I’ve been waiting since Reputation for her to come back, there’s this build up and now we mightn’t get tickets. I’d be very, very disappointed if I don’t get them.

“I have an army of people ready to go to war for me to get tickets. I love Taylor so much. I started listening to her when I was 10.

“She has a song you can relate to whatever mood you’re in. It’s not just break-up songs she writes, she writes about any situation.”

Kirsty says it’s going to be an experience and there’ll be excitement because it’s a summer concert too.

“I was judged for liking Taylor Swift; I’ve been a fan this whole time. Now everyone wants to go, but it’s a good thing, it shows things are changing,” she said.

“If I get tickets, I don't care who else gets them. It’s going to be crazy; it’ll be tough. I don’t think I can relax until I get them.”

Tommy Byrne believes Taylor Swift's Eras tour will a one of a kind experience

Tommy Byrne is also buzzing for the gig and doesn’t mind where he is in the stadium, as long as he’s there.

“I’m like everyone else in the country at the minute, I want tickets,” he said.

“It’s the spectacle of the three-and-a-half-hour show, it’s not that often you see something on that scale coming to Dublin. The fact I’ll not have to travel to see a gig, it’s ideal.

“It’s going to be a bit of a nightmare. The registration was a mad dash, so I’ll be trying with laptops and phones to get tickets. Once I’m in, the scale of the show is massive.

“I’m excited for the gig; it’ll be a good show. It’s kind of impossible not to see anything about the Eras tour, it’s on everyone's TikTok and Twitter lately,” he added.