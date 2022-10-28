Dublin tattoo artist reveals the most popular requests from customers

Tattoo artist Kevin McNamara with one of his customers at Dublin Ink in Temple Bar. Pic: Steve Humphreys

You’re never too old to get your first tattoo, according to one Dublin expert who recently had a first-time customer in his 60s.

Kevin McNamara has been a tattoo artist at the Dublin Ink studio in Temple Bar for 12 years. He says age should never be a barrier to self-expression.

“We serve a broad demographic, from 18 right up to people in their 70s. We had a gentleman who came in recently for his first tattoo in his early 60s,” Kevin said.

“He went on to get ‘the full body suit’ - his whole body covered head to toe - inspired by Greek and Roman mythology.”

Kevin will be attending next week’s International Dublin Tattoo Convention at the RDS alongside Dublin Ink owner, Norbert Halasz.

Thousands of tattoo enthusiasts are expected to descend upon the venue from November 4-6 to celebrate an art form which dates back over 5,000 years.

Dublin Ink first opened its doors in 2009. Their artists work with clients to bring ideas to life, ensuring personalised pieces, no matter what size. So, why do people do it?

Kevin McNamara works with customers on their chosen design

Kevin McNamara works with customers on their chosen design

“For the most part, it’s purely aesthetic. You’re putting art on your skin, so often people are telling a story, or it may be symbolic,” Kevin said.

“This is my life, my story and I’m telling it this way. People usually like to talk about what it means to their life, and its significance. Even if it’s SpongeBob Squarepants.”

Kevin studied animation and illustration in Ballyfermot College before joining Dublin Ink, and works with clients to develop their ideas, no matter how odd some of them may seem.

“We had a guy come in who was adamant he wanted an inflatable balloon dog. It was just kind of a strange one.

“We ended up doing a tattoo of a child holding the balloon dog, but it definitely sticks in my mind,” Kevin said.

“Tattooing is very much a collaboration between the artist and the customer. Often people will come in with a quirky reference and we will have a think together on how to proceed.

“They will have an idea and I will draw an interpretation in my journal. I am very proud of the ones which mean a lot to the person getting it.

“Memorials to friends who have died, or I did one recently for a woman, as Gaeilge, which said ‘No freedom until women are free’, in her mother’s hand writing.”

As for the most popular requests for tattoos?

“Eyes and knives, strangely enough. I love doing comic book and film or TV characters in particular. We do lots of dogs for people also. Pets are very popular,” Kevin said.

“I like to keep mine Instagram-able and PG-13. No weird body parts for me.”

Kevin works on the finer detail of a back tattoo

Kevin works on the finer detail of a back tattoo

As for the pain element of getting a tattoo, Kevin admits “it is a bit sore to get done, there’s no getting away from that”.

“But many factors come into play, such as location on the body, how you are feeling, have you slept, what you have eaten, if you are run down.

“It is definitely bearable. The healing process has become really streamlined nowadays. We have a special product which acts as a layer of skin.

“You apply it for 7 days and it works really well. It used to take 2-4 weeks to heal but not anymore,” he added.

Has anyone ever regretted getting a tattoo done?

“Thankfully, we’ve never had that in our studio. I think years ago people used to get their partner’s name tattooed, that was quite popular back in the day,” Kevin said.

“Now people are much more likely to get a symbol or something which represents someone, that way they won’t regret it if they break up.

“The stigma around tattoos is totally gone also. People are more spontaneous. It’s another form of expression to be celebrated.”