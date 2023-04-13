Dublin students sail for 24 hours in aid of life-saving RNLI crews

The DCU sailing team completed a 24-hour sail in Malahide Yacht Club in aid of the RNLI

A group of Dublin students has sailed for 24-hours in aid of the RNLI, “the charity that saves lives at sea”.

The RNLI provides a 24-hour search and rescue service around Ireland and the UK, up to 100 nautical miles offshore and on some inland waters.

Across the island of Ireland, this includes 46 operational lifeboat stations with 60 lifeboats on call. There are three lifeboat stations operating in Dublin, at Howth, Dun Laoghaire and Skerries.

On average, lifeboats are launched over 1,000 times annually to answer a call for help on the water and bring approximately 1,500 people to safety.

As well as working to save lives on the water, the RNLI – which celebrates its 200th anniversary next year – also provides water safety advice and education.

Visits to schools, clubs and organisations provide opportunities to share life-saving advice and promote conversations on water safety.

The DCU sail took place last weekend at Malahide Yacht Club, Broadmeadows, and the fundraising effort continues.

Final year student and captain, Aoife Nash, told Independent.ie: “There are so many people I know who volunteer as a coast guard and so many positive cases of people being rescued.

RNLI lifeboats launch over 1,000 times a year around Ireland

“It’s important to have that support when you’re on the water and you’re very vulnerable. All the people who volunteer, they give up their own time.

“It’s a non-profit organisation. Everything they get goes towards the equipment and helping people out in the water, it’s important for them to get donations and funding.”

Aoife has been sailing since she was 13 and continued the water sport when she went to university.

“The 24-hour sail was a tradition in DCU quite a number of years ago. It didn’t happen for a few years, but I was elected captain last year,” she said.

“There was a lack of people sailing, so I made it my mission to encourage people to get sailing up and running again.

“It was really good fun, but the weather wasn’t great this year. It was raining a lot; the nights were cold and windy. It was a bit of a challenge, but it was really nice for everyone to get involved,” she added.

The charity is volunteer-led, with lifeboat crews undertaking rigorous and continuous training to be able to deal with every situation on the water.

Pauline McGann, RNLI Community Manager, said: “As a charity, the RNLI relies on the generosity of the public to fund its life-saving work.

“The DCU sailing team’s 24-hour sail in Malahide yacht club is a fantastic event and we are so grateful to them for their support.

“With more people getting interested in water-based activities and more equipment and opportunities available to get involved, it’s important to keep having conversations about water safety and knowing the advice that goes with your activity.

“RNLI lifeboat crews are always ready to answer a call for help and having the funds to provide the best in training, kit and equipment, ensures that it will continue for another 200 years.”

Over the last five years the RNLI has put sixteen new lifeboats on service at stations across the island of Ireland.

The costs of these lifeboats range from €102,000 to €2.7m, while the average cost of training a crew member over a full year is €1,667.

You can donate to DCU’s RNLI fundraiser here.