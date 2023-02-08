Dublin student’s phone stolen in taxi scam after woman offered to share lift home

The student's phone was stolen after he accepted a lift in an unmarked taxi in Dublin

A UCD student was the victim of a taxi scam in Dublin over the weekend after he was forcefully kicked out of a taxi and his phone was stolen to access his bank accounts.

The student, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was waiting around St Stephen’s Green for the bus back to UCD on Saturday, when he was approached by a woman who offered to share her Uber.

“I got in this car and I was in it for what felt like less than five minutes and she saw me put my code into my phone,” he told RTÉ’s Liveline.

“All of a sudden, the taxi pulled over and she was like, could you get into the front? I didn’t really take much note of it. It seemed a bit suspicious, but once again, just wasn’t really thinking straight.

“I opened the door and she snatched my phone and kicked me out and I kind of stumbled on the ground,” he said.

“They slammed the door and sped off and it was the quick realisation that she had my phone which was unlocked and could have accessed my bank account or anything. It was a set up.”

The next day, the student went to a Vodafone store to cancel his sim card and was told many people had come into the store that week with similar stories.

“Their intention is to pretty much message as many people as they can because they have your social media and they’ll try ask for money as if it’s an emergency,” he said.

He said the thieves messaged his family asking for €300.

The student contacted his bank and reported the incident to gardaí that night. He said he was “lucky” his accounts were frozen before the thieves could transfer any money out.

“They were shuffling money from my savings to my current account... they tried to take quite a lot of money, but luckily it was fine,” he said.

The student urged taxi users in Dublin to “have your wits about you”, in particular for unmarked taxis.