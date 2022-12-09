Dublin soup kitchen preparing highest meal count ahead of big freeze

Hats, gloves, scarves and sleeping bags will be handed out to those sleeping rough in Dublin

Soup kitchens in Dublin will be adding sleeping bags, hats, scarves and gloves to the menu tonight as freezing conditions continue.

The Muslim Sisters of Éire (MSOE), who run a soup kitchen with hot meals every Friday evening outside the GPO, have prepared their highest count yet with 570 meals for the homeless.

The charity spent €400 on hats, scarves, gloves and socks yesterday in preparation for tonight’s soup run.

It has also spent €2,000 on sleeping bags, some of which will also be given out to those sleeping rough this weekend.

“There will be extra sleeping bags going in tonight,” said Lorraine O’Connor, founder of the MSOE. The soup run will start outside the GPO from 6pm.

“Our team has been there for seven years so they are prepped and will make sure everybody who is in need of a hat, gloves, scarves will be given some.

“We have the highest count tonight, 570 hot meals are going down,” she said, which will include chicken curry, stew, pizza, falafel burgers, biryani and hot soup with bread.

Ms O’Connor said the homeless executive need to liaise with soup kitchens on the ground about details for extra emergency accommodation.

“Last week I was one hour on the phone for a woman, freezing in her slippers, that had run out of a violent marriage and had nowhere to stay,” said Ms O’Connor.

“It was terrible and we didn’t get anywhere. There is nowhere for them to go. The homeless executive needs to come down and liaise with the soup runs and give the proper information.

“We are on the front line with the people who need it and people don’t know the information. All they have is a freephone number.

“I kept getting, you are number 18 in the queue, and this is for someone who is freezing. The whole system is messed and it’s not right.”

The charity has made up 500 cards with freephone numbers for emergency services which will be handed out tonight.

This Christmas, the Muslim Sisters of Éire are running a 'Bags for Life’ fundraiser to create 200 bags of essential supplies to hand out to the homeless on Christmas Eve.

Fifty volunteers from the charity will hand out the bags which will include a tent, sleeping bag, blanket, socks, gloves, scarf, hygiene kit and protein bar for those sleeping rough.