Dublin Smartphone Film Festival to showcase feature-length works for the first time

The Dublin Smartphone Film Festival takes place in the IFI on April 30

An international festival dedicated to films exclusively made on smartphones or tablet devices opens in Dublin later this month.

The Dublin Smartphone Film Festival 2022, now in its fifth year, will be held in the Irish Film Institute (IFI), Temple Bar, on April 30.

It will showcase a mix of short films from 15 countries and – in a first for the festival – will include feature-length works.

An “exceptional” new documentary from award-winning director SJ van Breda, called Are Your Eyes Nicely Open?, will have its premiere in Dublin as part of the programme.

This year’s event will focus on “strong original concepts” and “inventive use of technology”, according to festival director Robert Fitzhugh.

“We just could not believe the success of the festival in the past four years – we sell out before the doors even open,” he said.

“The pandemic and lockdowns have brought about an incredible period of creativity, with people forced to use the tools they have at their disposal to tell stories.

“This partnership with the IFI means we have an opportunity to showcase these filmmakers to a wider audience and a chance to legitimise their hard work.

“Despite the current situation we all find ourselves in, there has never been a more interesting time to explore smartphone filmmaking.

“The Dublin Smartphone Film Festival aims to encourage the next generation of filmmakers to create stories using their phones and to provide them with the widest possible platform to present those stories to a wider audience,” he added.

Alicia McGivern, head of education at the IFI, said: “This collaboration gives us a chance to reach new audiences and to engage with next generation filmmakers, inspired by the energy and creativity of the DubSmartFF team.”

A series of online workshops will also run from May 1-7 as part of the festival.