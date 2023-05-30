Dublin shops hit by shortage of feather boas ahead of Harry Styles gig in Slane Castle

Fans in feather boas arrive for the Harry Styles Love On Tour gig in New York last year. Pic: Getty Images

Dublin shops are suffering a shortage of feather boas due to Harry Styles playing at Slane Castle next week.

The One Direction singer is taking to the famous Meath stage on June 10. The support acts on the day include Wet Leg and Inhaler, whose lead singer is Elijah Hewson, son of Bono.

However, Style’s Love on Tour concert has caused a shortage of feather boas due to high demand among fans of the singer ahead of the gig.

Wayne McMahon, manager of the Silly Shop on Liffey Street, is waiting for a delivery to come in and he expects to sell out quickly.

The Silly Shop, off Henry Street, is expecting a delivery of feather boas next week

“There’s a shortage of feather boas in the UK and Ireland at the moment. We’ve been waiting ages for a delivery and we’re finally getting it on Monday, Tuesday latest,” he said.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve had a lot of people coming in and asking for feather boas.

“What I find quite funny is the wide-eyed mothers coming in looking for their little cailíní who are going, and then they say they need one too because they’re going.

“The mams are being told they’re not allowed to go if they don’t wear a feather boa or the dress up in stuff like hats or feathers,” he added.

Mr McMahon is selling the boas for €10. He believes his target audience are mostly fans of Styles.

“It’s mostly Harry. The Pride people seem to have a lot of choice this year, I think Penneys has a lot in for Pride,” he said.

“We’re getting all the colours; it seems that purple and pink are wanted the most.”

Sarah Collery, the manager at FunPlace.ie in Stephen’s Green, said the only boas he had left were rainbow-coloured ones.

Harry Styles poses in a feather boa. Pic: Getty Images

“A lot of people have been asking for boas. We do sell them. We’ll be getting our next big order in three days before the concert,” she said.

“We’ll have primary colours by Thursday, then next week I’ll have loads of pastel colours. It should be before Harry Styles.

“There’ll be dozens of different colours, they’ll arrive in the nick of time for the concert. We’ve same-day delivery on our website.”

All the boas at FunPlace.ie are priced €15.