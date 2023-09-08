Dublin shop workers tell of open drug-dealing as minister launches safety plan

Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Helen McEntee at Ballybough Community Centre for the launch of a new three-year safety plan for the north inner city

Staff working in all-night convenience stores in Dublin city centre say they have witnessed the worst “since Covid”, as drug deals openly go on outside.

Independent.ie visited four shops in the city centre this week, on the northside and southside, to find out what staff were experiencing on a day-to-day basis.

It comes as a new three-year public safety plan was being launched by the Government for the north inner city.

One worker at a 24-hour store in the city centre said they regularly see people “buying drugs from outside the shop”.

“Since Covid it’s been worse. People had free roam of the streets, there was nothing around except them. Then when everything went back to normal, it became a territory battle.

“I’m from Dublin so I’d know some of the customers, they’d come in and give me a knuckle touch.

“But the lads who are from abroad can have a tough time. They’d get a bit more abuse from the people on the streets here.”

Another employee claimed the problems in work worsened since Covid, but added that the increased garda presence makes her feel more comfortable.

“The shop is open 24/7, anybody can come in and do anything they want to. It’s a party area, and people are drunk. Staff is being abused, right, left and centre,” she said.

“If you walk by here at 3am, you can see what’s going on by yourself. There’s a lot of junkies, a lot of homeless, and staff are being attacked. We only have security on the door at night.

“They have given us safety protocols, they always tell staff members not to be a hero and your safety is always first.

“I’m doing day shifts so it’s fine. We have security from 3pm. There’s more guards walking around, so it’s a lot better now,” she added.

Another worker highlighted the efforts taken by their employers to protect them.

“We have taken security measures, we’ve cameras, an anti-aggression system, we have body cams and a security guard as well,” they said.

“On the weekends, we have them for 18 hours. We’ve the same problems during the day and during the night.”

Another staff member said they moved to work in a different shop after problems in a store near College Green.

“I feel safe, I used to work in College Green, but it wasn’t nice. There were a lot of incidents. This place is safer. It’s better. I’ve no problems here,” they said.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee today launched the new initiative to keep public spaces safe, including areas currently used for drug dealing.

Community safety wardens will form part of the three-year safety plan for the north inner city which sets out 51 actions to make the area safer following a number of assaults last month.

The minister believes that engaging with members of the community, businesses and gardaí will bring groups together to tackle drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

“The role of the wardens, I suppose, there’s multiple elements to this. It’s about being a presence in the city centre,” she said.

“It’s about being visible and engaging with members of the community who are in the area but also linking in with businesses.

“It’s about identifying issues that arise, it’s not for wardens to take the role of An Garda Síochána but they're certainly working hand in hand.”

Minister for Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe, added that he is “certain” the safety plan would make a difference, particularly around the O’Connell Street area.

“This plan will build on the work that’s already under way in the north east inner city that will deliver longer term benefits,” he said.

However, opposition TDs have criticised the plans, stating that many of the measures have been announced previously and that €10m in funding given to gardaí should also be matched for community initiatives.

Green Party TD for Dublin Central, Neasa Hourigan, said the plan was “disappointing and a hugely missed opportunity”.

“It demonstrates a lack of ambition and scope for improving community life in the heart of Dublin city.

“While I welcome the recent allocation of €10m in funding for An Garda Síochána, it is now time to do the serious work of investing in neighbourhoods and young people’s future in the city.”

Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon claimed many of the measures had already been announced in previous plans for the North East Inner City.

“To me, this reads like an analysis of existing problems rather than the minister saying what she is actually going to do about them,” he said.

“Laughably, proposals to repair lighting, improve the appearance of streets and tackle littering are simply a description of Dublin City Council doing a job they already should be doing.”