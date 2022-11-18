Dublin school pulls together to smash Christmas cracker world record

Celebrations the moment after the world record was broken by pupils from Harold School, Glasthule. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins

Isabella Jackman Farrell and Sophie Sykes join in the fun during the world record attempt. Pic: Frank McGrath

Claire Leonard and Oliver Kenward during the world record attempt by pupils of Harold National School, Glasthule. Pic: Frank McGrath

A south Dublin school has smashed the world record for pulling the most Christmas crackers simultaneously in one line.

More than 1,000 children from Harold National School, Glasthule – with the help of surrounding secondary schools – pulled the trigger on 1,703 Christmas crackers.

Dressed in a sea of red uniforms and Christmas hats, pupils from junior infants up to 6th class formed a line at 12pm in Hudson Park.

The world record attempt was organised as a fundraiser for the school and smashed the 2015 record set by a school in England who pulled 1,100 crackers.

“We didn’t just break it, we smashed it,” said school principal Dervla Nic Mhathúna. “It was incredible, there was so much excitement. I think it was the lift everybody needed.

“We try to do everything in a sustainable way. Everything that was used today, from the toilet roll holders to papers, string and bangers was all recyclable.”

The school has so far raised more than €23,000, and is hoping to beat last year’s total of more than €50,000.

Alex Weighton, Daniel Magee and Myra Nayak during the world record attempt

Alex Weighton, Daniel Magee and Myra Nayak during the world record attempt

“Like every school, we want to make sure our school is well resourced for our pupils,” Ms Nic Mhathúna said.

“It’s very much about children enjoying their learning so we want to make sure we have the digital technology we need, our sensory room, quiet room and we are going to install a sensory corridor this year.

“It was important to us that this was driven by the children. From 3rd to 6th class they were very involved in making the crackers,” she added.

The school, which serves the surrounding areas of Glasthule, Dún Laoghaire and Glenageary, has 662 pupils with more than 50 staff.

Meanwhile, 6th class pupil Tilly Rose (11) said: “Christmas started very early in our school. It was a good vibe, it was very crowded and exciting.”

Fellow 6th class pupil Connell O’Kelly (11) added: “We were making the crackers for two weeks, half an hour every morning, we would make like four crackers each. It was super easy.”

Classmate Suzi Doyle (12) said the fundraising work taught her to “have fun. It’s hard, but worth it. It was cool that so many others came to help”.

Pupils from Harold School, Glasthule, line up with their crackers

Pupils from Harold School, Glasthule, line up with their crackers

The crackers were made from recycling materials and involved rolling a loo roll tube in crepe paper and inserting a banger inside before tying the ends with string.

Ciaran Norris, chair of the parents association who has two children in the school, said it’s important for children to see their parents taking an active role in school life.

“They were so excited they got to put on Christmas antlers in the middle of November and some of the older kids are wearing Christmas jumpers,” he said.

“Every child was very excited when it looked like the loo roll would finish because it meant they could take it to school for the cracker fund.

“The excitement of being part of a world record, getting out of school, coming out and seeing all of the festivities and food trucks, it was a great success,” he added.