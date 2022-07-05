Dublin school forced to rent classrooms for TY students at local GAA club

Clonturk Community College has had to find space for incoming TY students at a local GAA club

Transition year students at a Dublin secondary school will be based in temporary classrooms at a GAA club due to lack of space, it has emerged.

The City of Dublin Education Training Board (CDETB) confirmed it had entered into an agreement to temporarily rent building space from a local GAA club, understood to be Whitehall Colmcille, to facilitate incoming TY students from Clonturk Community College.

The school, which opened in 2016, is run by Educate Together in partnership with CDETB. The board said the GAA facility will be used while it awaits the completion of official temporary classrooms.

CDETB has submitted a planning application to Dublin City Council seeking a three-year permission for the construction of “a new two-storey temporary modular standalone school extension”, with 18 classrooms and associated teaching, administrative and circulation spaces.

It has also applied for the retention of a number of existing modular buildings at the school, based on Swords Road, Whitehall.

CDETB said works to ensure the space at the GAA club meets all classroom requirements will be carried out over the summer.

A spokesperson said: “CDETB is confident that Clonturk will continue to provide excellent educational opportunities across all year groups.

“In March 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding between the CDETB and the Department of Education was announced.

“This agreement will see Clonturk Community College move to a new state-of-the-art, 1,000-pupil school building on CDETB’s existing Whitehall site.”