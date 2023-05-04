Dublin restaurant wins Ireland’s top pizza award after chef trains in Italy for four years

A Dublin restaurant has been voted Ireland’s number one pizza at the International Pizza Awards.

The prestigious 50 Top Pizza Europe Awards 2023 was held in Barcelona last night and Dublin’s Little Pyg won gold for Best Pizzas in Ireland. It was also named number 27 in Europe.

Little Pyg is home to Ireland’s only Michelin Guide pizzas. Each Little Pyg pizza chef is sent to Italy for one year to train under the ‘Godfather of Pizza’, Enzo Coccia.

Head Pizza Chef, Federico Rapali, trained under Coccia in Naples, working there for four years to master the craft of pizza making.

It took owner Paul McGlade Jnr over five months, and multiple trips to Italy, to convince him to move to Ireland.

Little Pyg, located on the centre ground-floor of the historic Powerscourt Townhouse Centre in Dublin 2, was the only Irish restaurant to make the top 50.

The awards were judged by Italian food critics, Barbara Guerra, Luciano Pignataro and Albert Sapere. Each of the pizzerias were reviewed anonymously by 50 Top Pizza critics.

Speaking about his pizza-making process, Federico said: “High-level pizzas are like an art, coming from working with Enzo we have developed a unique pizza here at Little Pyg.

Little Pyg claims the secret to great pizzas is in the dough

“The dough is the most important part of our pizza, and it takes 48 hours to produce our Michelin guide pizza dough.

“All of our Italian produce comes from the best artisanal producers in the country. We’ve also decided not to go the delivery route as our pizzas are best eaten fresh, straight from the oven.”

Paul McGlade Jnr added: “The key to our pizza success is simple: we import the best produce from Italy and are very passionate about what we do.

“We also offer unbeatable prices for the quality of food we offer. A couple can come in here and have a bottle of wine, a starter and a main each, and even a few Pygtails, and leave with a bill of only around €40 each.

“There is nowhere else in Dublin you can do that and dine to the same standard, with these same surroundings.

“We’ve some of the best mixologists in Dublin and we are noticing that local Italians who live in Dublin are coming here all the time for our pizzas and Pygtails.”

Their enormous pizza oven was brought over from Naples and took over 14 men to build. It is even made from the rock of Mount Vesuvius.

The dough of each Little Pyg pizza is left to ferment for 48 hours before cooking. The restaurant-bar is open for lunch and dinner every day and food is served until 10pm, Sunday to Friday, and until midnight on Saturdays.