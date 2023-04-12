Dublin restaurant to give out free pizzas to anyone called Joe Biden — ‘It’s a risk we’re willing to take’

Anyone with the name Joe Biden can get a free pizza at Rascals Brewing Company in Inchicore

A Dublin restaurant is giving out free pizzas to anyone called Joe Biden to coincide the US president’s visit to Ireland this week.

Joe Donnelly, the marketing manager, at Rascals Brewing Company in Inchicore says all Joe’s are welcome, but you must have a particular surname to get your hands on a free pizza and half price pints.

Mr Donnelly told Independent.ie: “As a fellow Joe myself, I always feel it’s important to recognise the importance of other Joes. We heard Biden was coming to Ireland, it’s hard to keep up with his movements. When you try to hack into the US Government website, it’s really hard.

“We weren’t sure where exactly he’s going to be, so we put the message out there, like sending up a bat signal, only it’s a Rascals pizza signal.

“We’re very happy to give him a free pizza if his name is Joe Biden and definitely half price on drinks, which is a pretty decent offer at the moment.”

It’s not just the President of America who can get a free pizza, if you share the same name as Joe Biden, the offer extends to you.

“We’re extending it to anyone else called Joe Biden. In the old days, you’d look up the phone book and see how many Joe Biden’s there are, but they’ve done away with phone books now so it’s hard to know.

“It’s a risk we’re willing to take, there could be 100 Joe Biden’s living in Dublin 8, and they might all want to come and claim their pizza. They can do that once they’ve photographic ID.

“Once the main man comes along for pizza, we can absolutely sort him,” Joe added.

President Joe Biden is visiting Ireland for four days, which mightn’t give him enough time to grab his free pizza, but if he wants to extend his visit, Rascals will sort him out.

“I have no doubt that the staff love me a lot, but I’m sure they’d be excited to meet the President of the United States. Some of them, he’s old enough to be their great, great, great grandfather.

£If he wants to stay on, there’s a big game this Friday night between St. Pats and Bohemian’s which we’ll stream. If he wants to come and watch that, he can,” Joe said.