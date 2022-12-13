Dublin Rape Crisis Centre teams up with artists to support victims of sexual violence

Bronagh Lee is one of six well-known artists taking part in the initiative this Christmas

Artist Laura Duffy has joined the collaboration with the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has teamed up with six well-known artists to help support victims of sexual violence this Christmas.

With 81pc of callers to the National Rape Crisis Helpline last year being women, they are wrapping up the year with the #Unite4Consent campaign. The hotline will be open throughout Christmas.

The DRCC has collaborated with the artists to create prints that celebrate consent, activism, women and community. The works are on sale until December 15, with up to 70pc of the proceeds going towards supporting the organisation’s work.

“They’re a great stocking filler for anyone in your life who might want to support the DRCC or who you might want to open up that conversation about consent with,” said Sarah Monaghan, Consent Project Manager at DRCC.

“If you are out around the holidays, I think it’s really important to mind each other. Be very careful that you are watching how other people are behaving and call out anything you think is not acceptable.”

Dublin-based digital artist Laura Duffy contributed her piece of art, a homage to safe spaces like the DRCC.

“I have had my own experiences with sexual harassment and violence,” she said.

“I was thinking about the amazing support I felt from my friends and through safe spaces like the DRCC who have a helpline that I was able to reach out to at a time when I needed it.”

Laura’s work depicts two intertwined Medusa symbols – one of the oldest references to sexual violence – connecting and uniting together.

“Sexual violence survivors on spaces like TikTok have the Medusa symbol tattooed on them as a reminder of these experiences, so I wanted to represent their resilience through my piece,” she said.

Another Dublin-based artist and illustrator, Bronagh Lee, wanted to educate people about consent through her print.

Her work represents a rainbow that brings together all the different ways in which a person can say ‘No’.

“Consent can come in many shapes and forms,” she said.

“I’m asking people to make sure that whoever they’re with is consenting and to maybe empower people to take control of their body.

“They need to know it’s not their fault just because they didn’t say no. We’ve all experienced the blurred lines around consent.

“It’s downplayed as a really lightweight thing, even in the media, where there’s this narrative of it being kind of a joke.

“It’s simple, really. If someone wants to be involved in the situation or not, they will tell you.”

You can contribute to the campaign or donate to DRCC here. The Dublin Rape Crisis Helpline can be contacted on 1 800 77 8888.