Dublin Rape Crisis Centre launches information guide for victims of sexual violence

Karen Stanley, Minister Simon Harris and Noeline Blackwell at the launch of the national online guide for survivors of sexual violence. Pic: Alan Rowlette

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has launched a new guide offering detailed information to victims and survivors of sexual violence.

The guide draws on the real-life experiences of survivors as well as frontline service providers and support agencies.

Finding Your Way after Sexual Violence covers how to access medical treatment after rape or sexual assault, report to An Garda Síochána and navigate the courts process, using animations, audio testimony and quotes.

It also offers guidance to those who are supporting friends or loved ones impacted by sexual violence. The guide was launched this week by acting Minister for Justice Simon Harris.

“This guide is a comprehensive and much needed resource. It is a resource that contains the voice of survivors and support workers,” said Mr Harris.

“It is written by those who have first-hand experience of all parts of the system for those who are facing into their own difficult journey.

“Their voices provide reassurance that throughout the system there are empathetic, professional and dedicated people who want to help and guide victims and survivors, and who understand the journey for each person, and their needs are unique.

“Providing people with the information they need, at a time when they need it, is crucial and this comprehensive guide presents all of the information in a clear, informative and sensitive way,” he added.

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, said the aim was to create a resource “that would be available to people 24/7”.

“It will allow them to explore the various options in their own time, and contains not just information but also the real, lived experience of other victims and survivors.

“We in DRCC have been very privileged to be given access to these honest, personal statements and we believe they will be a source of strength for people on what is most often a terribly difficult journey.

“We believe they will help people understand they are not alone, that others have walked this path, that their feelings, no matter what they are, are valid, and that support is there for them should they need it.”

Karen Stanley, who has experienced sexual violence and is a client of the centre, said the guide “is important for anyone who has experienced sexual violence”.

“No two experiences are the same, and this guide has information for whatever stage you are at,” she said.

“When you’re going through trauma, you can’t always retain the information, and having it all in one place in an online space is so helpful.

“Whatever path someone takes after experiencing sexual violence, it can feel so isolating, and having this resource can make a huge difference.

“The language is easy to understand, and the emotional support that Rape Crisis Centres provide is there.

“It’s a step in the right direction, and it’s comforting to know that information and support is available when you need it,” she added.

The guide is available on DRCC’s website.