Dublin ranked as one of the greenest capital cities in Europe

Dublin's Phoenix Park is one of the largest urban parks in Europe

Dublin has been named as one of Europe’s greenest capitals, coming third behind Paris and Luxembourg.

The study, conducted by Drinking Straw, analysed the number of parks, gardens, wildlife areas, forests, playgrounds and bodies of water to see which areas have the most green spaces per 100,000 people.

Paris was crowned the greenest capital in Europe, with 325 green spaces made up of 171 parks, 127 gardens, one wildlife area, 16 playgrounds and ten bodies of water.

Luxembourg city came in second place per population with 13 green spaces, comprised of eight parks, one garden and four playgrounds.

Dublin took the third spot with 66 green spaces, made up of 34 parks, 15 gardens, seven nature and wildlife areas, three playgrounds, one forest and six bodies of water.

Behind Dublin on the list was Cardiff in fourth place with 37 green spaces, and Lisbon took the fifth place with 61 green spaces.

Another Irish city ranked in the top ten greenest capitals in Europe, with Belfast coming in 10th place on the list.

London ranked 24th on the list of Europe’s greenest capitals which had a total of 356 green spaces. However, taking the city’s large population into account, it ranked out of the top ten.

“While it might be the case that Europe’s most populated capitals have the most infrastructure, this data shows that those at the top of the list also manage to combine that with a strong balance of people to green spaces as well,” said a spokesperson for Drinking Straw.

“In the case of cities like Luxembourg and Paris, there are many green spaces compared to the number of people, meaning you won’t be far from a park or garden in most areas.”