Dublin pub offering 50 pints as top prize in Christmas draw

The Liberty Belle on Francis Street is offering 50 pints in its Christmas draw

A popular Dublin pub is offering customers the chance to win 50 pints in their annual Christmas draw.

The Liberty Belle, on Francis Street, Dublin 8, is selling €2 raffle tickets for prizes including a turkey and ham voucher, a tray of cans, a bottle of baileys, a goose, and the top prize – “50 pints of stout or something similar”.

Owner Tom Young told the Independent.ie: “We’re an inner-city pub, we’re blessed with our locals. Anything we do, it’s always geared towards the regulars.

“It’s a very cosmopolitan pub. We get a lot of tourists in, but the backbone of the pub is our locals.

“We’ve always had a Christmas draw here. We want to give back. Where would we be without our regulars?

“We’ve all had it rough, but the locals are important, they keep us going and we value them. It’s all for charity at the end of the day,” he added.

The funds raised by the draw will go towards a Cystic Fibrosis charity. The draw will be made on December 23 and there’ll be plenty going on in the pub that night, including karaoke.

“The Liberties has excellent people who support us very well. People love the idea of winning so many pints and generally, they just love being a part of the action,” Tom said.

“We’ve the draw on December 23, there’ll be a lot of people in with plenty of music and food. There’ll be a lot of interest. This is the heart of Dublin, people who drink here love the draw.

“Anyone who comes in here is warmly welcomed. This is the oldest part of Dublin and it’s great. This is a place they can come to any time for a pint of Guinness or anything they want.”