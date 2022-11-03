Dublin pub getting ready to continue 70-year tradition of creating a captivating Christmas grotto

Halloween is just over but a Dublin pub is already preparing to continue their 70-year tradition of putting up their truly magical Christmas decorations.

The staff at Strawberry Hall in Chapelizod are assembling the ladders, dusting the decor, and gathering the boxes of tinsel to replicate Santa’s Grotto- this has been a family business tradition that originated back in the 1950’s.

Noeleen Cummins, who is married to the owner, told the Irish Independent: “We’ve already had people coming in and asking when the decorations will be going up. The adults want them more than the kids.

“We’re going to put them up next week. Everyone just loves it, it’s like Santa’s grotto. We always add a little something new. People come in at Christmas and they’re just so happy. The atmosphere is electric, it’s amazing. Certain decorations remind them of their childhood, we’ve some old decorations too.

“We definitely go over the top. We’re one of the first pubs to decorate to this degree. We do it all ourselves. We love it. We need this little bit of happiness.”

Noeleen’s husband Declan is the owner of the pub, and his mum Vera is responsible for this decades old tradition that gets all the family involved.

“Declan’s mum, Vera, is 95 and she actually started this back in the 50’s. She’s still on the go, she’s brilliant. Declan took over, then myself and my sister took over the decorations and we took it to a different level,” Noeleen said.

“It takes about two weeks to put everything up. The thought of putting them up is a nightmare, but it’s fine once you start. I’ll be jumping on the counter and up ladders, but it’s brilliant once I get started.

“People just love the decorations. You see people walk in and stop at the doorway when they see the decorations.

“My daughter owns the Goats Gruff; they make sandwiches and pizza from the car park. She comes into the pub at Christmas, and she does a mulled wine night as a little opening to Christmas.”