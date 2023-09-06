Dublin Port Greenway project won’t be finished until next year

The Dublin Port Greenway project, which will offer pedestrians and cyclists access to the port, won’t be completed until late next year.

The dedicated 3.2km cycle and pedestrian route along the northern perimeter of the port will overlook Dublin Bay and be “a celebration of an area of Dublin Port that has never been accessed by the public before”.

The Tolka-Estuary project also includes the Liffey Tolka Greenway, a proposed additional tree-lined pedestrian and cycle route between the Liffey and the Tolka Estuary along East Wall Road.

The ambitious project was first announced in November 2020 and work on the facility began on August 28 this year. Green Party councillor Janet Horner is excited to see it come to life.

“For me, there’s a lack of open space in the inner city. There’s a lot of people who live in the Docklands and East Wall. They really don’t have a lot of options when it comes to places to go to exercise outdoors,” she said.

“This will open the city a lot and make it more peaceful. There’s beautiful views of the sea, the opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and the chance to clear your head.

“It was meant to be done for this summer, but it’ll be finished by next summer. I’ve been in touch with DCC too and I hope we stick to the timeline. It’d be great to go for a run, cycle and walk out along the port.

“It’s about making the port an amenity, not just an entry and exit point of the city. The views out there are beautiful, you get a different perspective on the city.

“Opening it up for walking and cycling would be fantastic, especially for those who live locally and put up with a lot of traffic and construction.

“Having an amenity would be great for them so the sooner, the better,” she added.

Dublin Port Company CEO Barry O’Connell

When finished, Dublin Port’s Greenway will link with the proposed Galway to Dublin Cycleway, a 270km dedicated traffic-free cycling route which follows the Royal Canal Greenway and the Old Rail Trail Greenway from Dublin via Maynooth and Athlone.

Tourists arriving in Ireland with their bikes from Holyhead in Wales and Cherbourg in France will now be able to leave Dublin Port on this purpose-built greenway.

Lar Joye, Port Heritage Director, Dublin Port said: “We are very excited seeing construction of this element of the Tolka-Estuary Project commence.

“By next summer Dubliners will be able to safely enjoy the River Liffey and Tolka Estuary on foot or by bike through the Port.

“The Tolka-Estuary Greenway will allow Dubliners to enjoy novel perspectives of the city, the estuary, its flora and fauna.

“We have always said that our ambition is to open up Dublin Port as an amenity for the city and the Greenway will be transformative in this regard.”

Barry O’Connell, CEO of Dublin Port Company, added: “The Tolka-Estuary Greenway is another important milestone in delivering on our Port-City commitments as part of master plan 2040.

“The new cycling and pedestrian route linking the River Liffey with the Tolka-Estuary will no doubt prove to be an incredibly popular amenity.”