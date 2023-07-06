Dublin nightclub announces closure due to ‘unviable’ night-time economy

Young people dancing and having fun in the Tramline nightclub

Another Dublin nightclub has announced it will close its door for a final time due to rising costs.

Tramline on D’Olier Street has said it will permanently close “with great regret and sadness”, due to the business becoming unviable.

On social media, the city centre venue said: “Unfortunately, yet another one of Ireland’s nightclub dance floors has held its last dance.”

The nightclub opened seven years ago and follows a string of closures in the capital’s night-time economy.

The venue said a failure to reform both licensing and the insurance industry, as well as price gouging practices, has made a “great business unviable in today’s economy”.

“It is with great regret and sadness that we announce the closure of TRAMLINE,” the statement said.

“The pandemic, together with the costs now associated with running a business in Ireland, in broad terms are the reason for this regrettable decision today.”

The venue closed for the last time on Saturday and will not be open this weekend.

“TRAMLINE as a venue has brought great happiness to thousands of teenagers, young adults and older rockers at our live shows over the last seven years,” the nightclub added.

Ian Redmond, owner of Tramline on D'Olier street in Dublin. Pic: Steve Humphreys

“We’d like to thank all our staff, management, DJs, bands, performers and contractors that have worked with us to make it such a fantastic venue.

“Nightlife & dance have been a crucial element of growing up in Ireland that has helped the development of relationships and promoted real social interaction.

“It’s been a rite of passage for so many but now, unfortunately, yet another one of Ireland’s nightclub dance floors has held its last dance.”

The venue thanked its many loyal customers throughout the years and the nightlife campaigning group Give Us the Night for “relentless campaigning to implement change at Government level over the last two decades”.

“We would also like to thank all our suppliers and commercial partners for their support and we look forward to working with them on new projects in the future,” it added.