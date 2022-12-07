Dublin named one of the world’s best cities to spend Christmas

Grafton Street helped Dublin to be named one of the best cities in the world to spend Christmas

Dublin has been named as one of best places in the world to spend Christmas, by a leading travel magazine.

In its round-up of the best 32 cities to spend the Christmas break, Dublin made Condé Nast Traveller’s list, with a special shout out for its pubs.

The list included Europe’s classic Christmas markets, Asian light displays, and igloos in Lapland. The travel magazine rated Dublin for its “authentic pub crawl” and shops on Grafton Street.

“There’s no better way to warm up on a cold Christmas night than with some black pudding and a few pints – and trust us, this city has enough cosy bars to last you through New Year’s,” it said.

“But the Irish capital isn’t just about drinking, of course. Holiday offerings include Christmas markets, decked-out shops on Grafton Street, and tree-lighting ceremonies galore.”

It added that “one thing to get you in the spirit” is the Moving Crib in St Martin Apostolate.

The free event on Parnell Square West has been running since 1956. It includes moving figurines and 25 moving animal characters, as well as a 20ft Noah’s Ark.

The crib was refurbished in 2015 over three months by a team of carpenters and craftsmen.

“For 66 years, The Moving Crib in St Martin Apostolate’s basement has been charming families with its mechanical figures depicting scenes like Noah’s Ark,” Condé Nast said.

While tourists flock to the Lapland city of Rovaniemi come Christmas, the magazine suggests heading even further north, to the village of Inari in Finland.

The snow-capped village was named as a “pure winter wonderland dotted with hotels and restaurants”.

Other cities on the list include Hong Kong which it said rivals New York with holiday markets, window displays and concerts.

Christmas in London also made the list for its decorated Georgian townhouses, lively pubs, and the frozen 18th-century courtyard of Somerset House.