Dublin mum running 19th Women’s Mini Marathon for charity that helps teen daughter battle skin disease

Liz Collins with her daughter Claudia, one of the estimated 300 people in Ireland living with the skin condition EB

A Dublin mum is doing her 19th Women’s Mini Marathon in aid of a charity that helps her daughter battle a horrific skin disease.

Liz Collins, from Terenure, has completed the 10k run every year since the birth of her daughter Claudia Scanlon, generating massive awareness for DEBRA Ireland.

The teenager lives with a severe form of epidermolysis bullosa (EB), the genetic skin disease also known as Butterfly Skin, which leaves 80pc of her body covered in open wounds.

Every June bank holiday, Liz (55) runs the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon for Claudia and the charity – which helps people living with EB and their families.

Liz is asking people to give what they can to ease the burden of the condition for the estimated 300 people living with it in Ireland. The money raised goes to researching treatments and cures.

“You put on your t-shirt with pride, with the patient in your heart. I was hooked after my first run and I saw it as a case of women empowering women, it was amazing,” she said.

“When DEBRA was a very small charity, the Mini Marathon was one of the things we did and I watched it go from one other lady on the 10k, to watching a sea of blue (DEBRA) t-shirts.

“That indicated the awareness being created. I’ll always have a passion for it, it’s my favourite event.

“I think that when women get together, they have the ability to move mountains and the camaraderie is fantastic.

“So get behind us, run with us for DEBRA, and if not, I’m asking people to make a donation,” she added.

Liz is preparing for her 19th Women's Mini Marathon on June 4

This year’s run through the streets of Dublin on June 4 comes shortly after Claudia (19), finishes her make-up artistry course at Blackrock.

“College has been tough, she wants to get out and like everyone else, work and earn and have workmates,” said Liz, who also sits on DEBRA’s board.

“She has hit every milestone in her life so far. This is going to be tough, and I have to believe there will be someone out there who will take a chance on her and give her an opportunity.

“If the right job came along for her, she would be such an asset and a bonus to anyone’s company.”

If you can support Liz’s run for DEBRA Ireland, you can donate here.