Dublin meditation teacher says one simple thing can turn ‘tornado of life into a gentle breeze’

A Dublin meditation teacher has revealed a what she says is a very simple way you can turn a “tornado of life into a gentle breeze”.

Emer Lush was based in Monkstown, south Dublin, before Covid and now mainly provides her services online. She has spent years of practising mantra-based meditation and says it’s the key to having a happier life.

She told Independent.ie: “Everyone is meant to have a happy and easy life; things are meant to be simple. We’ve been brought up thinking that it’s everything outside you that makes you happy, it does for a short period of time, then we’re looking for the next big thing.

“But we all have a treasure living within us. It’s important to be anchored and centred with yourself, everything will start to connect then. When you realise that you’re so much more confident, independent, and happy with yourself.”

Ms Lush believes it’s important to put yourself first and everything will start to become simple in this busy world.

She explains that working on sound and vibration, mantra come from the Sanskrit language, an ancient and mystical sound that has never been interpreted or interfered with.

The pure and high vibration raises your own personal vibration, so that anything of a lower nature gently clears away, removing obstacles in your path and bringing a sense of beautiful synchronicity.

“Back in May 2012, I was up in the Himalayas, and it very clearly came into my head that I needed to share this with other people. At that time, there was the recession, people were under huge stress, and I felt I had great tools to help people.

“It works for me, I love it, I live my life by these tools. Mantra is a sacred word you repeat, the repetitiveness is there because the more you repeat something, you’re building up energy. It’s subtle and it’s gentle.

“You’ll get a sense of well-being in yourself, you’ll feel lighter, your energy will improve, and that lovely calmness will be displayed. Our mindset and how we think are very important. Mantras is brilliant for clearing the mind and great clarity comes.

“When I have clarity, everything becomes simple, it’s my overthinking and living in my head that complicates everything. It’s sometimes very difficult to see the answer, even when it’s right in front of you,” she added.

Ms Lush founded Spiritual Garden and she hopes to help others clear their mind, give clarity and simplicity to life’s big questions.

She said: “I find people have to concentrate on it and focus because it’s a different language, that helps them get out of their head. It can be very soothing and calming.

“People can find their quality of sleep is much better which leads to more energy and having more clarity. When we’re overtired, we can get over emotional and overthink about stuff. Getting good sleep rejuvenates everything and helps you have clearer thinking.

“The greatest obstacle we have is our own thoughts. We can get very emotionally invested in things. Meditating brings you into your heart and soul, it takes you out of your mindset.”

Last year, Deirdre O’Kane went to Emer’s Spiritual Garden, and she said the experience “sustained her”.

She said on her podcast: “When [husband] Steve was ill, I thought I needed something to get me through this. My sister Grainne said to me ‘Would you talk to Emer Lush’ who is spiritual, not a healer, but you’d just talk to her for a bit, and she would do the chanting and meditating. I was so desperate, I needed something. I'll see her once, see if I like it.

“I went to her for an hour, and I felt so good after, I couldn’t believe it. I was just able to sit down in this room with a person I didn’t really know and say, this is what I’m going through, this is what’s happening with Steve, and I had real fear, that was the main thing I needed to express.

“My real fear about what we were going through, what he was going through, how it was going to end. She listened and she would do the mantras, I would just close my eyes.

“In a way she projected light and healing into me, into Steve and by the time I left, the weight of the world was off my shoulders. I went to her once a week for the duration of all his treatment. It was almost like going to a garage and getting filled up with a tank of petrol, it sustained me.”