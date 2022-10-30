Twenty-five thousand runners will take to the streets this Sunday for the Dublin City Marathon

The Dublin City Marathon is taking to the streets again today, Sunday October 30, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Since 1980, the annual event has brought runners from all over the world to Dublin, with 25,000 due to take part this year.

The 26.2-mile race will result in a number of rolling road closures over the weekend, making certain areas of the city inaccessible to traffic.

Road closures

Merrion Square North was closed from 7.30pm Friday 28 until Monday at 4pm, while Merrion Square South has been closed since Saturday morning at 6am until 8pm on Sunday.

Today, the following streets are closed from 3.30am to 11am: Fitzwilliam Square West, Kildare Street, Merrion Row, Cumberland Road and Lad Lane.

Herbert Street, Herbert Lane, Herbert Place, Clanwilliam Place, Warrington Place and Baggot Street Lower will close for an extra hour, from 3.30am until 12pm.

Meanwhile, Fitzwilliam Square North, South and East, Fitzwilliam Place, and Fitzwilliam Street Upper will remain closed off from 3.30am until 1pm.

Some streets will remain closed until 5pm on Sunday afternoon. These include Fitzwilliam Lane, Verschoyle Place, Grattan Street, Grattan Court, Hagan's Court, Wilson’s Place, Grant’s Row, Pembroke Row and Power's Court.

Merrion Street Upper will reopen at 5.30pm on Sunday, while Clare Street will not reopen until 6.30pm.

People travelling by car are advised to enter the city from the west via the Chapelizod Bypass, or south via the Stillorgan Road and follow the diversions along the Rock Road.

For those driving from the north, most roads will be unaffected though traffic is expected to be busy.

Extra Luas trams will run today. There will be Red Line trams in operation at Blackhall Place, while there will also be Green Line trams between waves at Cuffe Street.

Some bus route diversions will also be in place, and passengers are advised to check with their route operator.