Dublin man giving away All-Ireland tickets to help fundraise for his sister with terminal brain cancer

A Dublin man is giving away All-Ireland tickets so he can help his sister with terminal brain cancer get potential lifesaving treatment.

Niall Reynolds is hosting a race night in St. Jude’s GAA Club in Templeogue on Friday 28th July to help raise funds for his sister-in-law Tracy who has Glioblastoma Multiforme is an aggressive brain cancer that starts in the brain in the form of a tumour.

Tracy is on a mission to undertake a ground-breaking treatment that is now available privately in the UK which has seen some success in doubling or even tripling the life expectancies in Glioblastoma patients.

Tracy is the perfect candidate for this treatment and her family have been doing their best to fundraise for this expensive treatment so that she can spend as many years as she can with her six-year-old son Oliver.

Niall told Independent.ie: “Last May Tracy was living in Bristol, and she experienced a seizure. It caused temporary memory loss and left her with confusion. She was admitted to hospital and had another seizure which resulted in further scans and tests, we found out she had terminal brain cancer just before her 47th birthday.

“It’s an aggressive form of cancer that starts in the brain. They gave her 12 to 18 months, people who last over five years are 1 to 3pc.

“She had surgery and had 100pc removal of the tumour. She’d rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. The doctors said that it would almost inevitably return.

“It’s been 15 months, and everything is still all clear. There’s ways to prolong her life but it’ll cost about €350,000. We’ve done gigs, marathons, and concerts for her.

“Tracy’s initial prognosis, we didn’t know what to think. Her attitude from day one was that she wasn’t going to accept this fate.

She had the mindset that she’d beat this, she’s been positive this whole time. She’s looking after herself. Anyone who meets her ends up feeling so much better about themselves.”

The Race Night will take place this Friday night and there will be plenty of raffle prizes up for grabs such as signed Dublin jerseys, restaurant vouchers, fitness programmes, gift sets and hampers along with the rare All-Ireland tickets.

“We’re doing a horse race night for her. There’ll be a huge amount of prizes and there’ll be an auction race with the prize being two tickets for the All-Ireland Final against Dublin and Kerry this weekend. Those tickets are like gold dust.

“All the support is something that we’ll never forget. This has brought us close together again, everyone is rallying around. We’re always thinking about the fundraisers and how we can move more. We’ve gotten strength from Tracy because she’s not accepting this,” Niall added.

