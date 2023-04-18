Dublin Lotto player scoops €500,000 in Fingal

A lucky Lotto player from a small village in Fingal, Co Dublin has scooped the Daily Millions Plus top prize of €500,000 in Monday’s draw.

The player purchased their winning ticket, which is now worth half a million euro, in Spar in Balrothery, Co Dublin.

The winning numbers in Monday’s 2pm Daily Millions Plus draw were: 17, 21, 26, 30, 37, 39 and the bonus was 25.

The Balrothery ticketholder is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and to keep it safe. The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

“It’s been an incredible start to the year for Daily Million players as this latest win marks SIXTH top prize win in the Daily Millions game so far this year," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

“Since January, three players from Dublin and Tipperary have scooped the Daily Millions Top Prize of €1,000,000. While three players from Louth and Dublin scored the Daily Millions Plus top prize of €500,000.

"We are still waiting to hear from our latest winner in Balrothery, Co. Dublin, so we’re encouraging all of our Daily Million players in the Fingal area to check their tickets carefully to see if they’ve won the incredible prize.

"The winner should sign the back of their ticket, keep it somewhere safe and make contact with our prize claims team so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.”

Meanwhile, it was a Monday morning to remember for one delighted Kildare man who claimed his €500,000 Daily Million Plus top prize win from Wednesday, April 12.

“Honestly, to say I’m stunned is a complete understatement. It’s been a crazy couple of days and I think it’ll take me a long while to come to terms with the win,” said the Lotto winner.

“I was watching the football at home last Wednesday and during a break in play, I picked up my ticket and I scanned it on the app to see if I won something.

“I let out an almighty roar and my family just assumed I was getting very over excited about the match! I ran frantically through the house waving my ticket shouting like a mad man.

“It was honestly one of the most exciting moments of my life. Ever since, I have been constantly daydreaming and smiling at the strangest moments.

“Even over the weekend when I was sleeping, I randomly bolted upright and said to myself, ‘a half million euro’. It’s a lovely feeling and I know I can do an awful lot of good with this money,” he said.

The Kildare player purchased his winning ticket at the News4U newsagent in the Glenroyal Shopping Centre in Maynooth, Co Kildare. After spending a number of days coming to terms with his win, the Kildare player plans to buy himself his first home and will share the rest of his winnings with his family.

“The win could not have come at a better time. I am already in the process of saving for a mortgage, so this will come in very handy indeed. It certainly makes it easier with mortgage applications,” he said.

“My family are insistent that they don’t want a penny from me but I don’t care – I cannot wait to put down a big cheque in front of my parents after everything they’ve done for me. It’s such an amazing feeling,” he added.