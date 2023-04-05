Dublin Leaving Cert student creates short film about how her grandparents fell in love

Neasa's grandparents, Dermot and Ellen Creed, have been together since 1963

A Leaving Cert student has been nominated for an award after creating a short film about how her grandparents fell in love.

Neasa O’Brien (17), from Rathmines, made the film about her grandparents, Dermot and Ellen Creed. They speak about how they met, their marriage and their life together.

“When I was growing up, my granny and grandad would always tell us about how they met. I always love hearing about their childhood, growing up in the ‘40s and ‘50s,” Neasa said.

“We always go over to play cards with them. I love playing Rummy with them because that’s when they tell the stories about their lives.

“It made me want to share their stories and it means so much that they let me share it.”

Neasa O'Brien at the screening of her film at the Fresh International Film Festival last week

While working on the film, Neasa learned a lot of new things about her grandparents.

“My grandad was head over heels when he first saw her, it really made me smile behind the camera. I learned a lot about them,” she said.

“My grandad used to put a rose on my granny’s desk every day at work to woo her. I never knew that, that’s so sweet. They’re 60 years together this summer, it’s a beautiful love story.

“They met at Irish Dunlops when my granny moved down to my grandad's floor. She’s from Kilkenny and she’d go home every weekend.

“He used to drive her home on his motorbike, which is so cute. He was very romantic.

“In their age, everything was in person. When they wanted to chat to each other, they had to meet up, they didn’t have online.

“Their romance is very raw and true. My grandad used to go to my granny’s flat because she’d sleep in sometimes and missed their dates, there was no texting.

“They ended up having five daughters together, including my mum. They lived in Stillorgan.

“All the girls are scattered around the world now, my auntie Jane is in Canada, Helen is in London, Liz is in Cork, Sara is in Offaly, my mum is in Dublin.”

Neasa is sitting the Leaving Cert this summer, and is hoping to keep making films, whether it’s behind the camera or in front.

“I’ve become really hooked on film in the past three or four years. During Covid, I really wanted to study it. I love acting too. I love being behind and in front of the camera,” she said.

Dermot and Ellen Creed on their wedding day 60 years ago

“Film is an amazing industry, especially in Ireland, it’s incredible how Irish language films are being made and there are so many opportunities, it’s wonderful to see.

“I’d love to do a PLC in film next year or an acting course, either one, I’d be absolutely delighted.”

Neasa’s film was shortlisted for this year’s Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards.

Now in its 27th year, the awards are part of the Fresh International Film Festival, regarded as one of the world’s leading annual film events for young people.

Previous award winners and participants include Oscar-nominated director Vincent Lambe (Detainment), acclaimed Irish filmmaker Dónal Foreman, BBC presenter and author Nick Sheridan, and IFTA nominated director Conor McMahon (Let The Wrong One In).

The 2023 Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards will air on RTÉ2 on Wednesday, April 12 at 7pm