Dublin law students trade books for boxing gloves ahead of charity fight night

The fight night, run in conjunction with Headon Boxing Academy, will aid mental health charity the Reuven Field Foundation

A group of Dublin law students are trading their books in for boxing gloves as they get ready to take part in a charity fight night.

The 32 Law Society of Ireland trainees are hoping to raise money for The Reuven Field Foundation, Ireland’s first Mobile Mental Health Unit.

The annual white-collar fight aims to help tackle disadvantages caused by decades of underfunding in Ireland’s mental health services.

The event is run in association with Headon Boxing Academy and will take place at the Leopardstown Pavilion at 7.30pm on March 15.

“Trainees have been hard at work with three sessions a week and enough sweat and blisters to prove it’s no walk in the park,” a spokesperson said.

“The Blackhall Charity Fight Night is an annual event and a highlight of the year for the trainee solicitors on the Professional Practice Course.

“The fighters are training hard and fundraising even harder for what is sure to be an incredible night to remember.”

Scott Field, founder of the Reuven Field Foundation, added: “We are a new charity, coming up to six months since we began operations and the Blackhall Society fight night will be the biggest fundraising event yet - we are so grateful to everyone involved.

“The money raised will go a long way towards creating Ireland’s first Mobile Mental Health Unit, providing vital services to 201 individuals and families that have been housed following periods of homelessness by Peter McVerry Trust.

“Sadly, Ireland is far behind other developed nations in the level of funding for mental health services.”

The charity was founded in July 2021 with the aim of making mental health services accessible to all.

Ireland’s first Rural Mobile Mental Health Unit, delivered in partnership with Peter McVerry Trust, will provide care to people at risk of homelessness in areas that don’t have transport links to key services.

All proceeds from the ticket sales, along with all funds raised by the individual fighters, will be donated to the Reuven Field Foundation. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.