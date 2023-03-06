Dublin is the ‘wild west’ of Europe for bin collections

There are calls for Dublin City Council to take back control of bin collections in the city, more than 10 years after private companies took over the market.

Several councillors are calling for bin collection to be taken back into public ownership, which would mean Dublin City Council collecting the rubbish under one service with its own collection trucks.

However, concerns have been raised over the reliability, cost and quality of the service if the local authority was to take over again.

Dublin City Council currently has little control over the issuing of bin collection licences, with decisions made by Roscommon County Council as part of a shared service by the country’s local authorities.

Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan, chair of the council’s subcommittee to tackle waste collection, said Dublin is the “wild west” of Europe in terms of bin collection.

“We now have 11 different companies driving up and down streets and roads in Dublin collecting people’s rubbish. I don’t think that is effective for the environment or the consumer,” he said.

Mr Doolan said there is a “plethora” of bin companies operating in Dublin which is adding to traffic congestion and emissions, compared to other European cities which have local authorities providing one service.

“Here it’s fragmented, it’s out of control and it’s not doing any service for the consumer,” he added.

Bin collection was controlled by Dublin City Council until 2012. A court case taken by private bin companies, after the council amended the waste management plan, resulted in local authorities exiting the market.

“Since then it has been the wild west. Nowhere in the rest of Europe is there such a feeding frenzy to provide this private service,” said Mr Doolan.

“The current regime is not fit for practice, it’s fragmented, uncontrolled, unaccountable, costly and the expenses are going up.”

In 2019, councillors voted to bring the collection service back to public ownership. However, a recent report by the Institute of Public Administration said any decision to take back ownership of waste collection would probably be overturned by the courts.

The report, commissioned by councillors, said an attempt by the council to re-enter the market would require legislative change.