Dublin is ‘losing its community spirit’, says woman who grew up in tenements

A woman who spent her early childhood living in Dublin tenements said the city is losing its sense of community spirit.

Peig McManus, who was born in 1939, lived in one room with her family in Dublin’s North King Street tenement.

She grew up witnessing the The Emergency, tuberculosis, poverty, class division, gender division and the oppression of the Catholic church.

Although things have come a long way during her lifetime, she said one thing has changed for the worse.

“I don’t know if I’m romanticising it, but the thing I take away from it, the conditions were awful, but people shared what they had. The sense of community is fragile now,” she said.

“I remember the tenements vividly. The long hallway, the fanlight above the door was dark, there was red ragging on the wall, I remember the stairs with a landing on the window.

“There were these long windows from the Georgian times. We had a bedroom with a small window facing the yard. We’d a fireplace, gas lanterns and an oil lamp.

“We’d a bucket to go to the loo because we’d to go down two flights of stairs to go to the yard which was used by maybe 20 people.

“We’ve come an amazing way. All the kids on the street have shoes on their feet and most people have enough to eat. We’ve come really far. But we’re losing out on the community.

“Sitting down in someone’s house and having a chat. If you think about it, we didn’t have televisions or heating, so people sat at the fire to talk.

“But we have distractions now. Families don’t live close to each other now like they used to,” she added.

Peig left the tenements when she was five to move to Cabra West, leaving behind the community she loved, despite the improvement in living conditions.

“When you think of the tenements, some of them were the slums in Europe. A few houses burnt down and there were people killed so there was a determination to create new places in the suburbs,” she said.

Peig McManus details life in Dublin's tenements in her new memoir

“How they did that in hindsight, I will never know. That was in the 1940s and there was huge emigration to England. They found the labour and resources to build all those houses, it was just amazing.

“We’re a much wealthier place now than in the 1940s. I don’t understand the housing situation in Dublin now either.

“When we moved to Cabra, our old community was gone. There was excitement because we’d a toilet that flushed, we had a bath, a garden, a front door, and nice rooms.

“But there was the loss and grieving what we left behind. We missed the people. There were no amenities, there were very few shops.

“I went on the bus with mam, and it was a horse and cart that came and gathered our bits and bobs to bring out to Cabra. I believe it all happened in a thunder and lightning storm,” she added.

Peig has written a new book, I Will Be Good: The Unforgettable Memoir of a Dublin Childhood and a Life Less Ordinary.

It tells the story of her childhood in Dublin in the 1940s before focusing on how she became one of the country’s foremost campaigners for educational reform.

“Everyone left school at 14 at that time. The very brightest of people never got to go on in school, that was a loss to the country,” she said.

“I suppose one of the main things at the time, it might still be as its human nature, was to fall in love and get married.

“If you didn’t go to school that was an escape, to get married, have kids and live happily ever after.

“So you’d go to the dances, they were the thing, that’s where you went to find who you’ll marry and settle down with.

“Women didn’t drink much back then, it was just the men, it was a totally different world. It wasn’t ladylike to drink a pint, but we’ve come a long way,” she added.