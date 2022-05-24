Dublin is all heart as Love Lane gets a makeover

Lyrics from Dirty Old Town, by The Dubliners, on Love Lane. Pic: Temple Bar Company

One of Dublin’s most photographed laneways is getting a makeover as part of an ongoing street art initiative.

Love the Lanes, a joint venture by Dublin City Council and Temple Bar Company, was launched in 2014 to breathe new life into laneways which had fallen into disuse and were attracting anti-social behaviour.

Four laneways identified for the project have since been transformed through “creative intervention”, including Crampton Court, linking the Olympia Theatre on Dame Street with Essex Street in Temple Bar.

Artist Anna Doran is currently revamping her original installation, known as Love Lane, which she first completed in 2014 and later refreshed in 2018.

The lane features stencilled, deconstructed hearts, overlaid with hand-painted tiles containing romantic quotes, lyrics, poetry and dedications.

Some of the lines display typical Dublin wit and were submitted by the public after the artist invited suggestions on social media.

The colourful lane has become a popular selfie spot for loved-up couples and tourists since it was reimagined eight years ago.

Dublin City Council said it was looking forward to seeing the finished work.

“Bringing the lanes to life through great new creative artworks adds to the vibrancy and attractiveness of the whole city,” a spokesperson said.

“The success of the project is due to the creativity and imagination of the artists who have worked with us over the years and brought life to forgotten laneways.”